Charts Japon : Kojima mis a l'amande par les Tamagotchi
https://www.installbaseforum.com/forums/threads/media-create-sales-week-26-2025-jun-23-jun-29.3856/
    posted the 07/03/2025 at 01:06 PM by aeris90
    comments (9)
    torotoro59 posted the 07/03/2025 at 01:10 PM
    Aux noisettes tu voulais dire.
    cyr posted the 07/03/2025 at 01:11 PM
    C'est pas le meme genre non plus.....

    Mais aucun effet sur les ventes ps5.....c'est ça qui faut voir.
    akiru posted the 07/03/2025 at 01:16 PM
    cyr Tu pensais vraiment que DS2 allait faire vendre des PS5 ?

    On parle d'un jeu niche a gros budget là.
    wilhelm posted the 07/03/2025 at 01:26 PM
    Qui a besoin d'un second simulateur de marche ?
    maisnon posted the 07/03/2025 at 01:38 PM
    A ce stade, je ne sais pas comment Sony va pouvoir se relancer au Japon.
    manon75 posted the 07/03/2025 at 01:41 PM
    La PS5 est deja en quasi mort cérébral à 3 piges de sa fin de vie...
    keiku posted the 07/03/2025 at 01:43 PM
    maisnon pour se relancer au japon ils faut qu'ils abandonne l'occident, hors vu que 80% de leur profit se font maintenant la... sony c'est devenu le remplacent d'xbox... et entretemps les japonais on adopté steam
    chronokami posted the 07/03/2025 at 01:47 PM
    le titre xD
    kidicarus posted the 07/03/2025 at 01:48 PM
    Et dire qu'au Japon d'ici la fin de l'année, il pourrait avoir plus de switch 2 que de ps5.
