profile
Jeux Vidéo
280
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
darkwii
3
Likes
Likers
darkwii
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1
visites since opening : 1348
darkwii > blog
40 minutes de gameplay pour cyberpunk 2077
http://youtu.be/sUb5wzqeHHI?si=vFMB_5t0JpRdLyEa[video]http://[/video]
Youtube - https://youtu.be/sUb5wzqeHHI?si=vFMB_5t0JpRdLyEa[video]http://[/video]
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/18/2025 at 05:35 PM by darkwii
    comments (11)
    nicolasgourry posted the 05/18/2025 at 05:41 PM
    darkwii [video]http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sUb5wzqeHHI[/video]
    suzukube posted the 05/18/2025 at 05:45 PM
    DINGUERIE
    denton posted the 05/18/2025 at 05:46 PM
    suzukube ouais dinguerie les 5 fps en moto de nuit
    thejoke posted the 05/18/2025 at 05:47 PM
    Propre, j'aime beaucoup. Plus qu'à voir manette en main.
    darkwii posted the 05/18/2025 at 05:47 PM
    Nicolasgourry désolée c est le premier lien que je partage sur gamekyo
    suzukube posted the 05/18/2025 at 05:48 PM
    denton Bah dis donc ce sont les 5 fps les plus fluides que j'ai jamais vu. Le DLSS est vraiment magique quoi !
    nicolasgourry posted the 05/18/2025 at 05:48 PM
    darkwii pas de soucis, il y a un début à tout ^^
    denton posted the 05/18/2025 at 05:50 PM
    suzukube ouvre tes yeux mon chef de nuit sous le pont cest fluide? Va y arrete
    beppop posted the 05/18/2025 at 05:52 PM
    Le framerate

    Pourquoi s’infliger ça quand on peut le faire sur les autres plateformes ?
    marchale posted the 05/18/2025 at 05:57 PM
    c'est vraiment tres propre pour ceux ne l'ayant jamais fait , perso je vais rester sur le version pc tellement elle est au dessus de tout . Mais super boulot de cdproject
    manon75 posted the 05/18/2025 at 05:59 PM
    Mdr les forceurs qui parlent du framerate on dirait qu'ils veulent se persuader qu'ils ont fait le bon choix de ne pas préco la Switch 2
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo