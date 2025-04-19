profile
Paul Rudd fait la pub de la Switch 2


Elle va être incroyable, parait que les manettes pro sont les meilleures manettes que Nintendo a jamais fait, du coup je les ai précommandées 90 € aussi !
    posted the 04/19/2025 at 11:48 PM by suzukube
    comments (4)
    axlenz posted the 04/19/2025 at 11:59 PM
    https://youtu.be/xYhGL5y4DPQ src=images/forum/icon_forum_3.gif>?si=h5mD2r-SRZOZQ0Yt

    aeris90 posted the 04/20/2025 at 12:04 AM
    Bel hommage a la pub SNES 34 ans après

    Tout simplement genial !
    victornewman posted the 04/20/2025 at 12:06 AM
    En France on a Michael Young qui fait de la pub pour Last Wars
    elicetheworld posted the 04/20/2025 at 01:35 AM
    Il a pris un coup de vieux le Paul 34 ans après
