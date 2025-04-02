profile
[Rappel] Nintendo Direct Switch 2 / 02.04.2025 / 15H00


J-24H00

MERCREDI 2 AVRIL 2025 / 15H00
Durée : 1H00
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5dEcSRXRY0s
    posted the 04/01/2025 at 01:05 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 04/01/2025 at 01:09 PM
    wickette posted the 04/01/2025 at 01:09 PM
    La durée du direct sera de 1H (info Nintendo)
    masharu posted the 04/01/2025 at 01:09 PM
    1h de présentation + 2 livestream Nintendo Treehouse les 3 et 4 avril.
    gasmok2 posted the 04/01/2025 at 01:13 PM
    Mon pronostic sur le prix: 349.99€

    A votre tour
    altendorf posted the 04/01/2025 at 01:14 PM
    "Rendez-vous demain, le 2 avril à 15:00, pour découvrir plus en détail la Nintendo Switch 2 à l'occasion d'un Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2 – 02.04.2025 d'environ 60 minutes."
