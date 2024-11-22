profile
Pourquoi Onimusha a disparu ? (Conkerax)
J'adorais le III (et le IV) sur PS2.



Sinon je pense que Nioh l'a remplacé, ou est Nioh 3 d'ailieurs ?
    almightybhunivelze, marchand2sable
    posted the 11/22/2024 at 07:15 PM by darkxehanort94
    comments (8)
    alnohb posted the 11/22/2024 at 07:20 PM
    Onimusha une des meilleure série de l'histoire de la PS2.

    Nioh3 a été évoqué ??
    marchand2sable posted the 11/22/2024 at 07:21 PM
    Je préfère Onimusha a Nioh, un peu marre de cette mode des Souls, pourquoi tout mettre a la sauce Action RPG alors que la série est super en format beat em all? S'il y a un retour j'espère vraiment que la série reste a son format d'origine.
    nicolasgourry posted the 11/22/2024 at 07:28 PM
    marchand2sable Onimusha avec "RE Engine", ça serait la folie.
    cladstrife59 posted the 11/22/2024 at 07:30 PM
    Une de mes sagas de cœur, j'ai refait le premier l'année dernière, il est toujours aussi génial.
    J'ai espéré pendant longtemps un retour de la licence mais je n'ai pas l'impression que Capcom souhaite vraiment le retour de la saga...
    onimusha posted the 11/22/2024 at 07:43 PM
    sinon y a aussi genji et Bujingai ca manque aussi
    almightybhunivelze posted the 11/22/2024 at 07:52 PM
    Onimusha homme de goût
    onimusha posted the 11/22/2024 at 07:56 PM
    on peux aussi ajouter le trés sous côté kunoichi (nightshade suite de shinobi ps2) même si style différent d'un onimusha
    raioh posted the 11/22/2024 at 07:59 PM
    Nioh a rien à voir avec Onimusha, vraiment.
