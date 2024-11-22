accueil
Likers
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Pourquoi Onimusha a disparu ? (Conkerax)
J'adorais le III (et le IV) sur PS2.
Sinon je pense que Nioh l'a remplacé, ou est Nioh 3 d'ailieurs ?
posted the 11/22/2024 at 07:15 PM by darkxehanort94
darkxehanort94
comments (8)
8
)
alnohb
posted
the 11/22/2024 at 07:20 PM
Onimusha une des meilleure série de l'histoire de la PS2.
Nioh3 a été évoqué ??
marchand2sable
posted
the 11/22/2024 at 07:21 PM
Je préfère Onimusha a Nioh, un peu marre de cette mode des Souls, pourquoi tout mettre a la sauce Action RPG alors que la série est super en format beat em all? S'il y a un retour j'espère vraiment que la série reste a son format d'origine.
nicolasgourry
posted
the 11/22/2024 at 07:28 PM
marchand2sable
Onimusha avec "RE Engine", ça serait la folie.
cladstrife59
posted
the 11/22/2024 at 07:30 PM
Une de mes sagas de cœur, j'ai refait le premier l'année dernière, il est toujours aussi génial.
J'ai espéré pendant longtemps un retour de la licence mais je n'ai pas l'impression que Capcom souhaite vraiment le retour de la saga...
onimusha
posted
the 11/22/2024 at 07:43 PM
sinon y a aussi genji et Bujingai ca manque aussi
almightybhunivelze
posted
the 11/22/2024 at 07:52 PM
Onimusha
homme de goût
onimusha
posted
the 11/22/2024 at 07:56 PM
on peux aussi ajouter le trés sous côté kunoichi (nightshade suite de shinobi ps2) même si style différent d'un onimusha
raioh
posted
the 11/22/2024 at 07:59 PM
Nioh a rien à voir avec Onimusha, vraiment.
