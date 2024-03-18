profile
Jeux Vidéo
Fatal Fury City of Wolves : TRAILER !


Bordel ! Vivement !
    posted the 03/18/2024 at 03:46 AM by mercure7
    comments (6)
    raioh posted the 03/18/2024 at 04:08 AM
    Ça a vraiment une bonne gueule
    J'adore les filtres qu'ils utilisent sur les super.
    Le décor a une âme de fouuu !
    Pas trop fan du design de la nouvelle, sa tête colle pas au corps, mais son gameplay a vraiment du caractère.
    mercure7 posted the 03/18/2024 at 04:11 AM
    raioh Mais oui quel erreur de design, la binoclarde de base qui reprend le rôle de Joe Higashi, n'importe quoi
    forte posted the 03/18/2024 at 04:16 AM
    Haaa ! Vivement début 2025 !!!
    raioh posted the 03/18/2024 at 04:24 AM
    Mercure7 : On dirait une développeuse de jeu vidéo qui a un onlyfan et qui cancel des gens sur twitter
    mercure7 posted the 03/18/2024 at 05:34 AM
    raioh
    medoo posted the 03/18/2024 at 05:45 AM
    raioh
