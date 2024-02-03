accueil
obi69
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
obi69
nouvelle catégorie
Ninja Gaiden a 20 ans
Ninja Gaiden (Xbox) a 20 ans !
Ninja Gaiden marquait la renaissance de la série de Tecmo, ainsi que la consécration de son studio, la Team Ninja, qui sortait du cadre de la série Dead or Alive.
Lire tous les avis :
-
https://www.gameforever.fr/ninja-gaiden-4557.php
posted the 03/02/2024 at 05:30 PM by
obi69
jaysennnin
posted
the 03/02/2024 at 06:03 PM
Nope, ninja gaiden (nes) a 36 ans
vargas18
posted
the 03/02/2024 at 06:18 PM
quelle claque à l'époque, elle en avait sous la capot la premiere xbox
tab
posted
the 03/02/2024 at 06:19 PM
Je pense que c'est un jeu avec RE1 qui a eu le plus de version sur tous les supports!
tab
posted
the 03/02/2024 at 06:20 PM
Quelle claque à l'époque!
medoo
posted
the 03/02/2024 at 06:50 PM
tab
C'est clair. Un jeu de dingue, un difficulté bien dosée. Terrible
