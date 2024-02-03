profile
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Ninja Gaiden a 20 ans

Ninja Gaiden (Xbox) a 20 ans !

Ninja Gaiden marquait la renaissance de la série de Tecmo, ainsi que la consécration de son studio, la Team Ninja, qui sortait du cadre de la série Dead or Alive.
Lire tous les avis : - https://www.gameforever.fr/ninja-gaiden-4557.php
    posted the 03/02/2024 at 05:30 PM by obi69
    jaysennnin posted the 03/02/2024 at 06:03 PM
    Nope, ninja gaiden (nes) a 36 ans
    vargas18 posted the 03/02/2024 at 06:18 PM
    quelle claque à l'époque, elle en avait sous la capot la premiere xbox
    tab posted the 03/02/2024 at 06:19 PM
    Je pense que c'est un jeu avec RE1 qui a eu le plus de version sur tous les supports!
    tab posted the 03/02/2024 at 06:20 PM
    Quelle claque à l'époque!
    medoo posted the 03/02/2024 at 06:50 PM
    tab C'est clair. Un jeu de dingue, un difficulté bien dosée. Terrible
