Tout savoir sur les actualités du jeu vidéo
Saints Row
name : Saints Row
platform : Xbox 360
editor : THQ
developer : Volition
genre : action
multiplayer : 1 à 8 joueurs sur Xbox Live
european release date : 09/01/2006
us release date : 08/29/2006
other versions : PlayStation 3
official website : http://www.saintsrow.com/
suzukube
[EGS] Téléchargez gratuitement SAINTS ROW REBOOT 2022
De quoi s'occuper en attendant GTA VI



Disponible gratuitement jusqu'à demain soir sur l'Epic Games Store !
Otakugame.fr - https://otk.ovh/saintsrow
    posted the 12/30/2023 at 04:34 PM by suzukube
