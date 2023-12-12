HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Réassort en cours STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R
Sur Amazon.fr:

ps5
https://www.amazon.fr/gp/product/B0C8X79N7W/ref=ewc_pr_img_1?tag=node-gaming-21&smid=A1X6FK5RDHNB96&th=1
xbox

ps4
https://www.amazon.fr/gp/product/B0C8WCRVYV/ref=ewc_pr_img_1?tag=node-gaming-21&smid=A1X6FK5RDHNB96&psc=1

switch
https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B0C8WTM2GD?smid=A1X6FK5RDHNB96&ref_=chk_typ_imgToDp&th=1
    manix, killia
    posted the 12/12/2023 at 04:12 PM by newtechnix
    comments (9)
    newtechnix posted the 12/12/2023 at 04:16 PM
    pan dans la gueule des hyènes....tranquille il foutait le jeu à 70/80 euros
    manix posted the 12/12/2023 at 04:20 PM
    merci de l'info !
    newtechnix posted the 12/12/2023 at 04:26 PM
    manix
    wilhelm posted the 12/12/2023 at 04:42 PM
    Enfin !
    lapala posted the 12/12/2023 at 04:42 PM
    Le stock va pas durer longtemps, ils marquent deja plus que 5 exemplaires dispo pour la version ps4...
    killia posted the 12/12/2023 at 04:47 PM
    Merci beaucoup c'est pris sur Switch
    deathegg posted the 12/12/2023 at 05:19 PM
    Déjà plus de version PS5 (je suis content d'avoir préco ma version PS5 à 40 €)
    newtechnix posted the 12/12/2023 at 05:28 PM
    killia

    deathegg lapala pour PS5 et PS4 essayer d'autres magasins Cultura, Cdiscount, Leclercq, Carrefour, Auchan et Micromania
