Sur Amazon.fr:
ps5
https://www.amazon.fr/gp/product/B0C8X79N7W/ref=ewc_pr_img_1?tag=node-gaming-21&smid=A1X6FK5RDHNB96&th=1
xbox
ps4
https://www.amazon.fr/gp/product/B0C8WCRVYV/ref=ewc_pr_img_1?tag=node-gaming-21&smid=A1X6FK5RDHNB96&psc=1
switch
https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B0C8WTM2GD?smid=A1X6FK5RDHNB96&ref_=chk_typ_imgToDp&th=1
tags :
posted the 12/12/2023 at 04:12 PM by newtechnix
deathegg lapala pour PS5 et PS4 essayer d'autres magasins Cultura, Cdiscount, Leclercq, Carrefour, Auchan et Micromania