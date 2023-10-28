profile
Jeux Vidéo
276
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
khawaz
0
Like
Likers
khawaz
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 18
visites since opening : 23494
khawaz > blog
Pubs de jeux vidéo à la TV
A la mi temps de finale de coupe du monde de rugby, j ai vu une pub de Spider Man 2 et de Zelda Tears of The Kingdom. Mais toujours rien pour Xbox, Starfield ou même Call Of...
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/28/2023 at 08:07 PM by khawaz
    comments (5)
    gat posted the 10/28/2023 at 08:13 PM
    Call of j’ai vu. Ils ont du Eminem.
    Un classic
    suzukube posted the 10/28/2023 at 08:15 PM
    Xbox n'a pas besoin je leur fais de la pub sur Gamekyo et YouTube
    famimax posted the 10/28/2023 at 08:16 PM
    https://www.gamekyo.com/images_1/b62d5a4e98ef682ef97582616487228d20231028201508.jpg
    saigo posted the 10/28/2023 at 08:16 PM
    appel la police
    leonr4 posted the 10/28/2023 at 08:35 PM
    saigo https://youtu.be/9ZrAYxWPN6c
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo