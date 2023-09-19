Je précise : si c'était day one, ce serait ces prix là pour ces jeux :
"Here’s what it costs Microsoft to get games on Game Pass day one:
✅ Red Dead 2 - $5M/mth
✅ Suicide Squad - $250M
✅ Star Wars Jedi Survivor - $300M
✅ Mortal Kombat 1 - $250M
✅ Baldur’s Gate 3 - $5M
✅ Gotham Knights - $30M
✅ Assassin’s Creed Rift - $100M
✅ GTA V - $12-$15M/mth
✅ Dying Light 2 - $50M
✅ LEGO Star Wars - $35M
✅ Dragon Ball: The Breakers - $20M
✅ Return to Moneky Island - $5M
✅ Wreckfest 2 - $10-$14M
✅ Just Dance - $5M
✅ Blood Runner - $5M
✅ Glitch Busters - $5M"
posted the 09/19/2023 at 12:51 PM by khawaz
Maintenant je dis pas la douille si jamais ce modèle devient le modèle principale du futur