Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles : 2
visites since opening : 955
khawaz > blog
Ce que doit payer Microsoft pour des jeux sur le Game Pass en day one
Je précise : si c'était day one, ce serait ces prix là pour ces jeux :

"Here’s what it costs Microsoft to get games on Game Pass day one:

✅ Red Dead 2 - $5M/mth
✅ Suicide Squad - $250M
✅ Star Wars Jedi Survivor - $300M
✅ Mortal Kombat 1 - $250M
✅ Baldur’s Gate 3 - $5M
✅ Gotham Knights - $30M
✅ Assassin’s Creed Rift - $100M
✅ GTA V - $12-$15M/mth
✅ Dying Light 2 - $50M
✅ LEGO Star Wars - $35M
✅ Dragon Ball: The Breakers - $20M
✅ Return to Moneky Island - $5M
✅ Wreckfest 2 - $10-$14M
✅ Just Dance - $5M
✅ Blood Runner - $5M
✅ Glitch Busters - $5M"
Hunter (@NextGenPlayer) - https://twitter.com/NextGenPlayer/status/1704105471437885499
    posted the 09/19/2023 at 12:51 PM by khawaz
    comments (5)
    jaysennnin posted the 09/19/2023 at 12:55 PM
    Dragon ball Breakers c'est ckairement du vol, pareil pour gotham knights
    khawaz posted the 09/19/2023 at 12:58 PM
    jaysennnin question de rentabilité très probablement
    keiku posted the 09/19/2023 at 01:07 PM
    donc en gros les editeurs sont donc capable de vendre leur jeu 10 euros en day one voir moins (25M d'abonné gamepass pour 250M $ si on prend l'exemple de mortal kombat 1 )

    Maintenant je dis pas la douille si jamais ce modèle devient le modèle principale du futur
    suzukube posted the 09/19/2023 at 01:11 PM
    keiku c'est pas une vente c'est une loc
    kwak posted the 09/19/2023 at 01:50 PM
    On parle si vraiment dans l’hypothèse que ça soit du Day One, ce qui n’est pas le cas au final. Maintenant, je serai plus curieux de voir ce que va coûter Gohtam Knights pour sa sortie dans quelques jours dans le gamepass (annoncé il y a une heure).
