"Here’s what it costs Microsoft to get games on Game Pass day one:



✅ Red Dead 2 - $5M/mth

✅ Suicide Squad - $250M

✅ Star Wars Jedi Survivor - $300M

✅ Mortal Kombat 1 - $250M

✅ Baldur’s Gate 3 - $5M

✅ Gotham Knights - $30M

✅ Assassin’s Creed Rift - $100M

✅ GTA V - $12-$15M/mth

✅ Dying Light 2 - $50M

✅ LEGO Star Wars - $35M

✅ Dragon Ball: The Breakers - $20M

✅ Return to Moneky Island - $5M

✅ Wreckfest 2 - $10-$14M

✅ Just Dance - $5M

✅ Blood Runner - $5M

✅ Glitch Busters - $5M"