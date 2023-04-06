profile
USA: un homme braque une épicerie avec… un NES Zapper


Je suis au sol
Le Point - https://www.lepoint.fr/monde/etats-unis-un-homme-braque-une-epicerie-avec-un-pistolet-nintendo-03-06-2023-2522890_24.php#11
    yanssou
    posted the 06/04/2023 at 12:57 PM by obi69
    comments (10)
    nicolasgourry posted the 06/04/2023 at 01:05 PM
    Ducknsexe c'est toi
    gamerdome posted the 06/04/2023 at 01:11 PM
    https://media.tenor.com/jvIyry4JXq8AAAAC/duck-hunt-nes.gif
    bisba posted the 06/04/2023 at 01:11 PM
    J'espere que c etait la version grise ,car abusé le mec se pointe avec le orange
    obi69 posted the 06/04/2023 at 01:15 PM
    bisba vu que c'est aux US que ca se passe, c'est probablement la version grise.
    yanssou posted the 06/04/2023 at 01:23 PM
    ducknsexe posted the 06/04/2023 at 01:38 PM
    nicolasgourry

    Ducky hunt
    axlenz posted the 06/04/2023 at 02:35 PM
    nicolasgourry J'ai direct pensé à lui à la vue du titre de l'article
    nicolasgourry posted the 06/04/2023 at 02:41 PM
    axlenz il y a des évidences
    kikoo31 posted the 06/04/2023 at 03:15 PM
    nicolasgourry ducknsexe
    marcelpatulacci posted the 06/04/2023 at 03:26 PM
    "ARGENT OU JE TE CLIGNOTE A MORT"
