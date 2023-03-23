Sirote cet ost en lisant cet article ci-dessous mon ami ! Axlenz vous régale
Je ne me considère pas comme étant un pro tel constructeur. Je prends du plaisir sur chacun de mes supports.
all
Le Seigneur des anneaux : Gollum - Preview
Multi
En bref, ça ne fait pas du rêver. Dommage car je l'attendais de pied ferme.


    posted the 03/23/2023 at 08:05 PM by axlenz
    comments (9)
    axlenz posted the 03/23/2023 at 08:10 PM
    En bref :
    - Harry Potter aka Hogwart Legacy : Belle réussite
    - Le Seigneur des anneaux : Gollum : Bien raté

    Dans le genre adaptation, je garde bon espoir pour Indiana Jones, 007. Il reste quoi encore ?
    ducknsexe posted the 03/23/2023 at 08:22 PM
    Il est bien moche, c'est donc à ça que ressemble le pro S

    Axlenz seul gollum est rater mais l univers autour ( décor, ennemis,) me semble réussi non ?
    liberty posted the 03/23/2023 at 08:25 PM
    axlenz ducknsexe Ils s'inspirent des livres et des illustrations des livres pas des films c'est pour ca que ca choque
    zekk posted the 03/23/2023 at 08:34 PM
    C'est donc à ça que ressemble le ducknsexe
    zekk posted the 03/23/2023 at 08:36 PM
    Après concernant le jeu, de base je trouve le projet bizarre au a envie d'incarner ce genre de personnage
    ducknsexe posted the 03/23/2023 at 08:42 PM
    zekk si le jeu sort sur la même période que zelda, FF16 je lui donne pas cher de sa peau. Jouer entre gollum et link y a pas photo

    liberty sur cette illustration le gollum est une sorte de grenouille

    http://imgur.com/a/x1HwU
    ravyxxs posted the 03/23/2023 at 08:42 PM
    Y a que Negan qui l'attend sur le site.
    zekk posted the 03/23/2023 at 09:02 PM
    ducknsexe c'est clair, mais même 6 mois après, Zelda le batterait
    darkxehanort94 posted the 03/23/2023 at 09:20 PM
    axlenz Réussi sauf pour les LGBT+.
