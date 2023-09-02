PIXEL CULTURE
Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection à ... 79.99 euros !
News Jeux
Certes, The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom échappera à la nouvelle hausse de prix, mais pas Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection



Les 3 jeux sont disponibles séparement, à 39,99 €.
nintendo - https://www.nintendo.fr/Jeux/Jeux-a-telecharger-sur-Nintendo-Switch/Etrian-Odyssey-Origins-Collection-2339172.html
    tags : nintendo etrian odyssey
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/09/2023 at 12:47 PM by aggrekuma
    comments (13)
    kambei312 posted the 02/09/2023 at 12:55 PM
    Honteux! mais pas si étonnant que ca malheureusement...
    jenicris posted the 02/09/2023 at 01:02 PM
    sussudio posted the 02/09/2023 at 01:06 PM
    ZEBI Etrian, ce RPG no name quoi C'est tellement jouissif, je vais me tartiner du Nutella tient
    skuldleif posted the 02/09/2023 at 01:06 PM
    bah c'est une offre en or tu economise 40€
    leonsilverburg posted the 02/09/2023 at 01:07 PM
    Ben espérons une version physique car à ce prix!
    Pour ça que le démat ne doit pas se démocratiser, on sera à la soumission des prix sur les stores!
    sonilka posted the 02/09/2023 at 01:08 PM
    40€/pièce le remaster du jeu DS. Atlus
    keiku posted the 02/09/2023 at 01:11 PM
    c'est 40 euros trop cher
    noishe posted the 02/09/2023 at 01:14 PM
    J'ai du mal à comprendre Atlus, qui fait Persona 3 et 4 pour 20€ chacun, mais Etrian Odyssey à ce prix là

    Ils veulent faire comme Gust avec leur trilogies Atelier j'ai l'impression.
    cladstrife59 posted the 02/09/2023 at 01:32 PM
    79€ sur l'eshop, j'attendrais une promotion pour le prendre pour ma copine
    bennj posted the 02/09/2023 at 01:53 PM
    Meme tarif sur Steam : https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/29538/Etrian_Odyssey_Origins_Collection/

    Merci SEGA.
    idd posted the 02/09/2023 at 02:28 PM
    j'espère une version physique que je la pernne chez leclerc/auchan/carrefour ^^
    randyofmana posted the 02/09/2023 at 02:30 PM
    Ah. Bah non alors
    pimoody posted the 02/09/2023 at 02:38 PM
    Non merci, de bon jeux 3ds à choper en promo sur l’eshop, suffisant.
    Si encore ça sortait en boite
