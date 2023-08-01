PS5 30.00 - - XSX 18.50 (21.98) - - NS 114.33 (120.68)
profile
Jeux Vidéo
271
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
darkshao
62
Likes
Likers
darkshao
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 64
visites since opening : 721923
darkshao > blog
all
Chart Espagne 2022
Charts


Hardware
NSW : 460.000 (2.55m LTD)
PS5 : 180.000 (0.53m LTD)
XBS : 96.000 (0.19m LTD)

Software Top 15
Pokémon Scarlet and Purple (NSW) 350.000 unités
FIFA 23 (PS4)
Pokémon Arceus Legends (NSW)
Nintendo Switch Sports (NSW) 190.000 unités
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NSW)
FIFA 23: Legacy Edition (NSW)
Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NSW)
Minecraft (NSW)
Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NSW)
God of War: Ragnarök (PS4)
FIFA 22 (PS4)
God of War: Ragnarök (PS5)
FIFA 23 (PS5)
Splatoon 3 (NSW)
GTA V: Premium Edition (PS4)
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/08/2023 at 11:11 AM by darkshao
    comments (1)
    keiku posted the 01/08/2023 at 12:34 PM
    les top c'est un peu pareil partout
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo