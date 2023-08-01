Hardware
NSW : 460.000 (2.55m LTD)
PS5 : 180.000 (0.53m LTD)
XBS : 96.000 (0.19m LTD)
Software Top 15
Pokémon Scarlet and Purple (NSW) 350.000 unités
FIFA 23 (PS4)
Pokémon Arceus Legends (NSW)
Nintendo Switch Sports (NSW) 190.000 unités
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NSW)
FIFA 23: Legacy Edition (NSW)
Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NSW)
Minecraft (NSW)
Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NSW)
God of War: Ragnarök (PS4)
FIFA 22 (PS4)
God of War: Ragnarök (PS5)
FIFA 23 (PS5)
Splatoon 3 (NSW)
GTA V: Premium Edition (PS4)