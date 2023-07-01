Charts

[NSW] 4.804.546[PS5] 1.154.054[XBS] 269.737[PS4] 22.823[3DS] 10.415Classement issu des jeux qui sont apparus dans le Top 30 chez FamitsuLe classement officiel du Top 100 Famitsu arrivera fin janvier / début février.[NSW] 69 jeux / [PS4] 19 jeux / [PS5] 12 jeuxTOTAL: 22.395.882[NSW] 20.394.399 (91.1%)[PS4] 1.269.475 (5.7%)[PS5] 732.008 (3.3%)[NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet (Pokemon Co.) - 4.338.931[NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo) - 3.687.814[NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus (Pokemon Co.) - 2.299.574[NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo) - 969.047[NSW] Switch Sports (Nintendo) - 887.722[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) - 742.018[NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) - 548.701[NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo) - 476.435[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) - 441.053[NSW] Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set (Capcom) - 356.914[PS4] Elden Ring (From Software) - 343.591[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) – 327.193[NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) - 311.967[NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (Pokemon Co) - 285.288[NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami) – 284.358[NSW] Dragon Quest X Offline (Square Enix) - 252.028[NSW] eBaseball 2022 (Konami) - 235.907[NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) - 231.844[PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (Sony) - 218.013[NSW] Dragon Quest Treasures (Square Enix) - 198.403[NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) - 183.105[NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Nintendo) - 167.718[NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Aniplex) - 155.489[NSW] Touken Ranbu Warriors (EXNOA) - 141.085[NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (Nintendo) - 136.215[NSW] Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes (Koei Tecmo) - 132.220[PS5] Horizon Forbidden West (Sony) - 130.031[PS5] Elden Ring (From Software) - 127.664[NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) - 127.237[NSW] Triangle Strategy (Square Enix) - 125.939[NSW] Live A Live (Square Enix) - 124.986[NSW] Big Brain Academy: Brain Vs. Brain (Nintendo) - 121.337[PS4] Gran Turismo 7 (Sony) - 118.243[NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco) - 115.251[NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield + EP (Pokemon Co.) - 105.378[PS4] Earth Defense Force 6 (D3Publisher) - 104.093[NSW] Human Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) - 95.754[PS4] eBaseball 2022 (Konami) - 91.625[NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo) - 90.098[NSW] Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits (Bandai Namco) - 80.024[NSW] Mario Strikers: Battle League (Nintendo) - 78.050[NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) - 75.591[PS4] Dragon Quest X Offline (Square Enix) - 73.200[NSW] Mario + Rabbids: Galaxy Battle (Nintendo) - 71.900[PS4] Horizon Forbidden West (Sony) - 71.492[NSW] Persona 5 Royal (Atlus) - 69.253[NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun! (Bandai Namco) - 65.051[NSW] FIFA 23: Legacy Edition (Electronic Arts) - 64.465[NSW] Dragon Quest XI S (Square Enix) - 62.455[PS4] Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion (Square Enix) - 62.346[PS5] Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion (Square Enix) - 61.400[NSW] Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion (Square Enix) - 61.133[NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) - 60.130[NSW] Bayonetta 3 (Nintendo) - 54.737[NSW] SD Gundam Battle Alliance (Bandai Namco) - 51.190[NSW] Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo) - 50.691[NSW] NieR: Automata (Square Enix) - 50.391[NSW] Tactics Ogre Reborn (Square Enix) - 50.051[NSW] Battle Cats! (Ponus) - 48.115[NSW] Sonic Frontier (Sega) - 45.761[PS5] God of War Ragnarok (Sony) - 45.159[PS4] Stranger of Paradise (Square Enix) - 44.313[NSW] Fit Boxing 2 (Imagineer) - 41.449[PS4] Call of Duty Modern Warfare II (Activision) - 41.405[NSW] 13 Sentinels (Atlus) - 40.486[NSW] Witch on the Holy Night (Aniplex) - 39.759[NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo) - 39.303[PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Dark II (Nihon Falcom) - 39.127[NSW] Harvestella (Square Enix) - 38.704[PS4] Dying Light 2: Stay Human (Spike Chunsoft) - 38.602[PS4] Soul Hackers 2 (Atlus) - 38.111[NSW] Nobunaga's Ambition: Rebirth (Koei Tecmo) - 37.039[NSW] Taiko Risshiden V DX (Koei Tecmo) - 35.947[NSW] Digimon Survive (Bandai Namco) - 35.480[NSW] Disney Magical World 2 (Bandai Namco) - 34.986[PS5] Dragon Quest X Offline (Square Enix) - 34.616[PS4] Star Ocean: The Divine Force (Square Enix) - 34.093[NSW] Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher (Bandai Namco) - 34.039[PS4] Nobunaga's Ambition: Rebirth (Koei Tecmo) - 33.589[PS4] Valkyrie Elysium (Square Enix) - 33.498[PS4] FIFA 23 (Electronic Arts) - 31.861[PS5] Earth Defense Force 6 (D3 Publisher) - 31.128[NSW] New Pokemon Snap (Pokemon Co) - 30.075[NSW] One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (Bandai Namco) - 26.696[PS4] Witch on the Holy Night (Aniplex) - 26.585[NSW] JoJo's Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R (Bandai Namco) - 25.784[NSW] The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie (Mages) - 25.448[PS4] Atelier Sophie 2 (Koei Tecmo) - 24.400[NSW] Olive Town (Marvelous) - 24.273[NSW] Atelier Sophie 2 (Koei Tecmo) - 23.456[NSW] Winning Post 9 2022 (Koei Tecmo) - 21.737 ​[PS4] SD Gundam Battle Alliance (Bandai Namco) - 21.507[PS5] Valkyrie Elysium (Square Enix) - 21.410[PS5] Call of Duty Modern Warfare II (Activision) - 21.254[PS5] Stranger of Paradise (Square Enix) - 21.076[NSW] Ishu Saikyou Ou Zukan (Nippon Columbia) - 20.856[NSW] Power Pro Kun Pocket R (Konami) - 20.430[PS5] Soul Hackers 2 (Atlus) - 20.257[PS5] Star Ocean: The Divine Force (Square Enix) - 19.317Nintendo - 9.283.113 (41.4%)Pokemon Co. - 7.059.246 (31.5%)(Nintendo + Pokemon = 16.342.359 / 72.9%)Square Enix - 1.435.263 (6.4%)Konami - 632.320 (2.8%)Sony - 578.492 (2.6%)Microsoft - 548.701 (2.4%)Bandai Namco - 490.008 (2.2%)From Software - 471.255 (2.3%)Other - 469.610 (2.1%)Capcom - 356.914 (1.7%)Koei Tecmo - 308.388 (1.4%)Aniplex - 221.833 (1%)Atlus - 168.107 (0.7%)EXNOA - 141.085 (0.6%)D3Publisher - 135.221 (0.6%)Electronic Arts - 96.326 (0.4%)