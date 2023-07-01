HARDWARE
[NSW] 4.804.546
[PS5] 1.154.054
[XBS] 269.737
[PS4] 22.823
[3DS] 10.415
Classement issu des jeux qui sont apparus dans le Top 30 chez Famitsu
Le classement officiel du Top 100 Famitsu arrivera fin janvier / début février.
SOFTWARE
[NSW] 69 jeux / [PS4] 19 jeux / [PS5] 12 jeux
TOTAL: 22.395.882
[NSW] 20.394.399 (91.1%)
[PS4] 1.269.475 (5.7%)
[PS5] 732.008 (3.3%)
[NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet (Pokemon Co.) - 4.338.931
[NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo) - 3.687.814
[NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus (Pokemon Co.) - 2.299.574
[NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo) - 969.047
[NSW] Switch Sports (Nintendo) - 887.722
[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) - 742.018
[NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) - 548.701
[NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo) - 476.435
[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) - 441.053
[NSW] Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set (Capcom) - 356.914
[PS4] Elden Ring (From Software) - 343.591
[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) – 327.193
[NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) - 311.967
[NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (Pokemon Co) - 285.288
[NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami) – 284.358
[NSW] Dragon Quest X Offline (Square Enix) - 252.028
[NSW] eBaseball 2022 (Konami) - 235.907
[NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) - 231.844
[PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (Sony) - 218.013
[NSW] Dragon Quest Treasures (Square Enix) - 198.403
[NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) - 183.105
[NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Nintendo) - 167.718
[NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Aniplex) - 155.489
[NSW] Touken Ranbu Warriors (EXNOA) - 141.085
[NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (Nintendo) - 136.215
[NSW] Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes (Koei Tecmo) - 132.220
[PS5] Horizon Forbidden West (Sony) - 130.031
[PS5] Elden Ring (From Software) - 127.664
[NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) - 127.237
[NSW] Triangle Strategy (Square Enix) - 125.939
[NSW] Live A Live (Square Enix) - 124.986
[NSW] Big Brain Academy: Brain Vs. Brain (Nintendo) - 121.337
[PS4] Gran Turismo 7 (Sony) - 118.243
[NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco) - 115.251
[NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield + EP (Pokemon Co.) - 105.378
[PS4] Earth Defense Force 6 (D3Publisher) - 104.093
[NSW] Human Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) - 95.754
[PS4] eBaseball 2022 (Konami) - 91.625
[NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo) - 90.098
[NSW] Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits (Bandai Namco) - 80.024
[NSW] Mario Strikers: Battle League (Nintendo) - 78.050
[NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) - 75.591
[PS4] Dragon Quest X Offline (Square Enix) - 73.200
[NSW] Mario + Rabbids: Galaxy Battle (Nintendo) - 71.900
[PS4] Horizon Forbidden West (Sony) - 71.492
[NSW] Persona 5 Royal (Atlus) - 69.253
[NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun! (Bandai Namco) - 65.051
[NSW] FIFA 23: Legacy Edition (Electronic Arts) - 64.465
[NSW] Dragon Quest XI S (Square Enix) - 62.455
[PS4] Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion (Square Enix) - 62.346
[PS5] Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion (Square Enix) - 61.400
[NSW] Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion (Square Enix) - 61.133
[NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) - 60.130
[NSW] Bayonetta 3 (Nintendo) - 54.737
[NSW] SD Gundam Battle Alliance (Bandai Namco) - 51.190
[NSW] Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo) - 50.691
[NSW] NieR: Automata (Square Enix) - 50.391
[NSW] Tactics Ogre Reborn (Square Enix) - 50.051
[NSW] Battle Cats! (Ponus) - 48.115
[NSW] Sonic Frontier (Sega) - 45.761
[PS5] God of War Ragnarok (Sony) - 45.159
[PS4] Stranger of Paradise (Square Enix) - 44.313
[NSW] Fit Boxing 2 (Imagineer) - 41.449
[PS4] Call of Duty Modern Warfare II (Activision) - 41.405
[NSW] 13 Sentinels (Atlus) - 40.486
[NSW] Witch on the Holy Night (Aniplex) - 39.759
[NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo) - 39.303
[PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Dark II (Nihon Falcom) - 39.127
[NSW] Harvestella (Square Enix) - 38.704
[PS4] Dying Light 2: Stay Human (Spike Chunsoft) - 38.602
[PS4] Soul Hackers 2 (Atlus) - 38.111
[NSW] Nobunaga's Ambition: Rebirth (Koei Tecmo) - 37.039
[NSW] Taiko Risshiden V DX (Koei Tecmo) - 35.947
[NSW] Digimon Survive (Bandai Namco) - 35.480
[NSW] Disney Magical World 2 (Bandai Namco) - 34.986
[PS5] Dragon Quest X Offline (Square Enix) - 34.616
[PS4] Star Ocean: The Divine Force (Square Enix) - 34.093
[NSW] Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher (Bandai Namco) - 34.039
[PS4] Nobunaga's Ambition: Rebirth (Koei Tecmo) - 33.589
[PS4] Valkyrie Elysium (Square Enix) - 33.498
[PS4] FIFA 23 (Electronic Arts) - 31.861
[PS5] Earth Defense Force 6 (D3 Publisher) - 31.128
[NSW] New Pokemon Snap (Pokemon Co) - 30.075
[NSW] One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (Bandai Namco) - 26.696
[PS4] Witch on the Holy Night (Aniplex) - 26.585
[NSW] JoJo's Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R (Bandai Namco) - 25.784
[NSW] The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie (Mages) - 25.448
[PS4] Atelier Sophie 2 (Koei Tecmo) - 24.400
[NSW] Olive Town (Marvelous) - 24.273
[NSW] Atelier Sophie 2 (Koei Tecmo) - 23.456
[NSW] Winning Post 9 2022 (Koei Tecmo) - 21.737
[PS4] SD Gundam Battle Alliance (Bandai Namco) - 21.507
[PS5] Valkyrie Elysium (Square Enix) - 21.410
[PS5] Call of Duty Modern Warfare II (Activision) - 21.254
[PS5] Stranger of Paradise (Square Enix) - 21.076
[NSW] Ishu Saikyou Ou Zukan (Nippon Columbia) - 20.856
[NSW] Power Pro Kun Pocket R (Konami) - 20.430
[PS5] Soul Hackers 2 (Atlus) - 20.257
[PS5] Star Ocean: The Divine Force (Square Enix) - 19.317
Soit par Editeurs :
Nintendo - 9.283.113 (41.4%)
Pokemon Co. - 7.059.246 (31.5%)
(Nintendo + Pokemon = 16.342.359 / 72.9%)
Square Enix - 1.435.263 (6.4%)
Konami - 632.320 (2.8%)
Sony - 578.492 (2.6%)
Microsoft - 548.701 (2.4%)
Bandai Namco - 490.008 (2.2%)
From Software - 471.255 (2.3%)
Other - 469.610 (2.1%)
Capcom - 356.914 (1.7%)
Koei Tecmo - 308.388 (1.4%)
Aniplex - 221.833 (1%)
Atlus - 168.107 (0.7%)
EXNOA - 141.085 (0.6%)
D3Publisher - 135.221 (0.6%)
Electronic Arts - 96.326 (0.4%)
Sony a écoulée 1,1 million de ps5 mais seulement 700000 jeux ce sont écoulés.
Les japonais achète la ps5 sans jeux? Ou une partie du stock est parti a l'étranger ?
A moins qu'ils on acheté la version PS4 pour mettre sur la ps5.....
Il faut un peu plus de variété. Une concurrence saine permet l'émulation enter concurrent. Bravo à Nintendo mais bon ce monopole pose quand même un problème
Le total des ventes de jeux ps5 incluent le démat'?