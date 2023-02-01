.
Horizon Forbidden West
25
name : Horizon Forbidden West
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Guerrilla
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PlayStation 4 Playstation 5 -
suzukube
suzukube
suzukube > blog
[ElAnalistaDeBits] Horizon Zero Dawn / Forbidden West : PS5 vs Réalité


Une petite vidéo comparative entre des lieux réels et ces mêmes lieux reproduits dans Horizon Forbidden West et Zero Dawn.
    posted the 01/02/2023 at 05:42 PM by suzukube
    comments (2)
    gamerdome posted the 01/02/2023 at 05:57 PM
    Et bientôt :

    ça :
    https://fr.visittheusa.ca/sites/default/files/styles/hero_l/public/images/hero_media_image/2016-10/4%2026%20-%20Hollywood%20Sign_0.jpg?itok=-exNzOsu

    qui devient ça :
    https://cdn.igromania.ru/mnt/news/f/7/6/b/b/9/121438/d94c636edc398deb_1920xH.jpg
    suzukube posted the 01/02/2023 at 06:01 PM
    gamerdome Ah ah ! Bien vu ! Il promet ce DLC ^^ !
