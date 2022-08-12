.
La Game Boy Advance, chronique d'une console sacrifiée.


Ca a déjà peut être été publié, mais c'est tellement bon que je tenais à le re-publier.

Merci Sakharu pour ton travail inestimable et sous-estimé !
    posted the 12/08/2022 at 02:53 AM by suzukube
    comments (1)
    defcon5 posted the 12/08/2022 at 04:50 AM
    C'est vraiment du bon boulot.
