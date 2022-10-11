.
profile
God of War Ragnarok
24
Likers
name : God of War Ragnarok
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : PlayStation Studios
genre : action-aventure
multiplayer : non
other versions : PlayStation 4 Playstation 5 -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
suzukube
118
Likes
Likers
suzukube
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2930
visites since opening : 4775055
suzukube > blog
all
God of War 2018 vs God of War: Ragnarok [PC Ultra RTX 3080 | i9 12900K | 32GB DDR5 vs PS5]


Gods never die.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/10/2022 at 01:21 AM by suzukube
    comments (1)
    tlj posted the 11/10/2022 at 01:32 AM
    J'ai moins de 2 heures de jeu mais je le trouve fantastique pour le moment. En espérant que ça se confirme
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo