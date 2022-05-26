¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Cyberpunk 2077
name : Cyberpunk 2077
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : CD Projekt Red
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
suzukube
articles : 2670
visites since opening : 4138389
suzukube > blog
Les moddeurs ont créé le Cyberpunk 2077 dont VOUS rêvez !


Jouez sur PC.

Et bénéficier de l'avancée de la communauté de moddeurs pour jouer au Cyberpunk 2077 dont VOUS rêvez.

PC. A partir de 919 € seulement.
    posted the 05/26/2022 at 06:28 PM by suzukube
    comments (2)
    jf17 posted the 05/26/2022 at 06:46 PM
    Trouve moi un pc qui le fait tourner à ce prix là je suis preneur
    rendan posted the 05/26/2022 at 07:01 PM
    Je viens de me mettre au PC justement et bordel quel kiff
