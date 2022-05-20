profile
PROJECT-TRITRI (Switch/PS4/PS5) - Teaser avant le 26 mai


"PROJECT-TRITRI" serait un projet de A-RPG développé par Three Rings et édité par FuRyu, inspiré de RPG des années 90. On peut citer comme personnalités :

- Nobuteru Yuuki (Trials of Mana, Chrono Cross) > World Designer.

- Raita Kazama (Xenoblade, Puzzle & Dragons) > Character Designer.

- Yuura Kubota (Octopath Traveler, Bravely Default II) > Scenariste.

- Hiroki Kikuta (Secret of Mana, Trials of Mana) > Compositeur.

- Atsuko Nishida, Tomohiro Kitakaze, Megumi Mizutani (Pokemon series) Designers.

Prévu en 2022 sur Nintendo Switch, PS4 et PS5. Plus d'info dans 6 jours (décompte via le site web du jeu).




Long ago, the “Gods of Order” and the “Gods of Chaos” fought for control of the world.

Great weapons fell to the land, and the world began to collapse.

Each God chose a proxy—a “Warrior of the Gods”—and it was decided that a winner would be determined by the battles between warriors.

And so time passed…

Cyan, a young man living a quiet life in a small village, learns that he is a “Warrior of Chaos” chosen by the Gods, and sets out on a journey to fight against his cruel fate.


Site web:
https://www.project-tritri.com
Gematsu - https://www.gematsu.com/2022/05/furyu-launches-project-tritri-countdown-website-new-action-rpg-for-ps5-ps4-and-switch
    tags : furyu project tritri three rings
    posted the 05/20/2022 at 08:20 AM by masharu
    comments (6)
    nicolasgourry posted the 05/20/2022 at 08:22 AM
    "The project will be officially announced on May 26." nous aurons peut-être un teaser.
    rbz posted the 05/20/2022 at 08:26 AM
    why not, ça sens un peu le réchauffé comme beaucoup de jrpg.
    mais peut etre un truc oldschool sympa.
    guiguif posted the 05/20/2022 at 08:27 AM
    Le casting donne envie… a part le scenariste
    zekk posted the 05/20/2022 at 08:29 AM
    guiguif Pareil ! et d'ailleurs autant le reste à l'air sympa autant le synopsis c'est du vu et revu...
    rbz posted the 05/20/2022 at 08:30 AM
    guiguif bah oué on aurait voulu le scénariste de setsuna a la place.
    je déconne hein
    guiguif posted the 05/20/2022 at 08:35 AM
    rbz cette agression (Le scenario etait classique, mais sympatoch )
