



Long ago, the “Gods of Order” and the “Gods of Chaos” fought for control of the world.



Great weapons fell to the land, and the world began to collapse.



Each God chose a proxy—a “Warrior of the Gods”—and it was decided that a winner would be determined by the battles between warriors.



And so time passed…



Cyan, a young man living a quiet life in a small village, learns that he is a “Warrior of Chaos” chosen by the Gods, and sets out on a journey to fight against his cruel fate.

"PROJECT-TRITRI" serait un projet de A-RPG développé par Three Rings et édité par FuRyu, inspiré de RPG des années 90. On peut citer comme personnalités :- Nobuteru Yuuki (Trials of Mana, Chrono Cross) > World Designer.- Raita Kazama (Xenoblade, Puzzle & Dragons) > Character Designer.- Yuura Kubota (Octopath Traveler, Bravely Default II) > Scenariste.- Hiroki Kikuta (Secret of Mana, Trials of Mana) > Compositeur.- Atsuko Nishida, Tomohiro Kitakaze, Megumi Mizutani (Pokemon series) Designers.Prévu en 2022 sur Nintendo Switch, PS4 et PS5. Plus d'info dans 6 jours (décompte via le site web du jeu).Site web: