271
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
neptonic
neptonic
Sony a encore près de 10 Milliards$ à dépenser d'ici avril 2023
Sur les 18 milliards qu'ils avaient prévu entre 2021 et 2023. il reste encore près de 10Milliards $.



C'est 47% de 2t yen
Donc 940 milliards de yens
ou autrement dit
9,4 milliards de dollars
    posted the 05/10/2022 at 11:04 AM by neptonic
    liberty posted the 05/10/2022 at 11:11 AM
    Bha c'est pour le rachat d'actions non ?
    zekk posted the 05/10/2022 at 11:12 AM
    liberty non
    neptonic posted the 05/10/2022 at 11:16 AM
    liberty non c'est hors achat d'action

    ils restent 9.4Milliard à investir d'ici avril 2023 après Bungie et le rachats d'actions.
    hyoga57 posted the 05/10/2022 at 11:24 AM
    liberty zekk Une partie pour Square Enix.
    zekk posted the 05/10/2022 at 11:26 AM
    hyoga57 hihi:
