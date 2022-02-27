accueil
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Gran Turismo 7 sort cette semaine, allez-vous l'acheter ?
Gran Turismo 7 sortira Vendredi sur PS4 et PS5, allez-vous l'acheter ?
1/ Oui Day One
2/ Non merci
3/ J'attends d'avoir la PS5
4/ Quand il aura baissé de prix.
5/ Autre reponse
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 02/27/2022 at 07:34 PM by guiguif
guiguif
comments (
11
)
bogsnake
posted
the 02/27/2022 at 07:35 PM
2/ Non merci
goldmen33
posted
the 02/27/2022 at 07:36 PM
1
voilà, c'est tout!
eyrtz
posted
the 02/27/2022 at 07:37 PM
1/ Oh oui !
altendorf
posted
the 02/27/2022 at 07:38 PM
5/oui mais dans ma pile de jeux à faire ^^ Je suis toujours sur le platine de Yakuza 7 là
famimax
posted
the 02/27/2022 at 07:38 PM
Non
cliana
posted
the 02/27/2022 at 07:42 PM
Non, je viens d'avoir mon bonus 50 c'est pas pour le perdre bêtement.
evasnake
posted
the 02/27/2022 at 07:43 PM
5/ Je l'aurais pris si Forza n'existait pas.
jenicris
posted
the 02/27/2022 at 07:47 PM
5. Je vais terminer Horizon Forbidden West avant de l'acheter.
skuldleif
posted
the 02/27/2022 at 07:49 PM
5 l'osef est total que ce soit lui ou FM je m'improvise pas amateur de jeux de voiture parcequ’il se trouve que le jeu en question est exclu
paulnewman
posted
the 02/27/2022 at 07:50 PM
2/ Non merci
walterwhite
posted
the 02/27/2022 at 07:51 PM
Day fucking One !
41€ à Carrefour
