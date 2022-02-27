profile
Gran Turismo 7 sort cette semaine, allez-vous l'acheter ?
Gran Turismo 7 sortira Vendredi sur PS4 et PS5, allez-vous l'acheter ?

1/ Oui Day One
2/ Non merci
3/ J'attends d'avoir la PS5
4/ Quand il aura baissé de prix.
5/ Autre reponse

    posted the 02/27/2022 at 07:34 PM by guiguif
    comments (11)
    bogsnake posted the 02/27/2022 at 07:35 PM
    2/ Non merci
    goldmen33 posted the 02/27/2022 at 07:36 PM
    1


    voilà, c'est tout!
    eyrtz posted the 02/27/2022 at 07:37 PM
    1/ Oh oui !
    altendorf posted the 02/27/2022 at 07:38 PM
    5/oui mais dans ma pile de jeux à faire ^^ Je suis toujours sur le platine de Yakuza 7 là
    famimax posted the 02/27/2022 at 07:38 PM
    Non
    cliana posted the 02/27/2022 at 07:42 PM
    Non, je viens d'avoir mon bonus 50 c'est pas pour le perdre bêtement.
    evasnake posted the 02/27/2022 at 07:43 PM
    5/ Je l'aurais pris si Forza n'existait pas.
    jenicris posted the 02/27/2022 at 07:47 PM
    5. Je vais terminer Horizon Forbidden West avant de l'acheter.
    skuldleif posted the 02/27/2022 at 07:49 PM
    5 l'osef est total que ce soit lui ou FM je m'improvise pas amateur de jeux de voiture parcequ’il se trouve que le jeu en question est exclu
    paulnewman posted the 02/27/2022 at 07:50 PM
    2/ Non merci
    walterwhite posted the 02/27/2022 at 07:51 PM
    Day fucking One !

    41€ à Carrefour
