Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles : 155
visites since opening : 208813
newtechnix > blog
Capcom ouvre un site compte à rebour
Voilà c'est dans le lien, à vos Paris(Real)

Je pense à un Resident Evil vu le style du réveil

https://www.capcom-games.com/countdown/
    posted the 02/14/2022 at 10:33 AM by newtechnix
    comments (17)
    vohmp posted the 02/14/2022 at 10:38 AM
    un petit devil may cry 6 je ne serais pas contre pour changer des RE
    commanch posted the 02/14/2022 at 10:44 AM
    Allez ! un monster hunter new gen ..... please.
    romgamer6859 posted the 02/14/2022 at 10:45 AM
    RE4 remake
    icebergbrulant posted the 02/14/2022 at 10:45 AM
    Rachat de Capcom par Sony ?
    sebalt posted the 02/14/2022 at 10:47 AM
    Resident Evil 4 Remake ou Street Fighter VI je pense, surtout ce dernier car il y a une compétition officielle du V qui se déroule ce week-end.
    altendorf posted the 02/14/2022 at 10:53 AM
    SF6 vu qu’il y a la finale de la Capcom Pro Tour.

    icebergbrulant Non tu fais pas un compte à rebours pour ça. Si l’annonce doit avoir lieu, cela sera uniquement via Sony ^^
    icebergbrulant posted the 02/14/2022 at 10:55 AM
    altendorf C'était une blague bien entendu
    yukilin posted the 02/14/2022 at 10:58 AM
    Je pense plutôt que ça sera une annonce pour RE. Peut être le remake du 4 vu que le reveal est sensé se faire cette année.
    wickette posted the 02/14/2022 at 11:21 AM
    RE4 remake très certainement.
    ducknsexe posted the 02/14/2022 at 11:21 AM
    c'est sombre , c'est ténébreux , c'est flippant leur site et leur réveil , un petit remake de RE4
    docteurdeggman posted the 02/14/2022 at 11:22 AM
    Onimusha
    shining posted the 02/14/2022 at 11:24 AM
    20 février a l’époque c’était la sortie de street 4 le 20 février 2009, coïncidence ?
    rugalwave posted the 02/14/2022 at 11:53 AM
    Dragon's dogma 2 !!!
    hyoga57 posted the 02/14/2022 at 12:09 PM
    wickette Je pense plutôt au fameux DLC de Resident Evil Village annoncé en juin 2021.
    wickette posted the 02/14/2022 at 12:13 PM
    hyoga57
    Ca prend du temps quand même à développer entre 2021 et maintenant, mais c'est pas impossible.

    rugalwave Arrête me fais pas rever comme ca avec Dogma 2
    fan2jeux posted the 02/14/2022 at 12:14 PM
    Street 6
    hyoga57 posted the 02/14/2022 at 12:20 PM
    wickette J'ai supprimé, j'ai cru que 23/06 c'était la date du reveal, lol.

    Alors que c'était six jours et 23 heures.
