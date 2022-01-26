profile
all
Crysis 4 officiellement annoncé!


    posted the 01/26/2022 at 12:29 PM by goldmen33
    comments (21)
    mugimando posted the 01/26/2022 at 12:30 PM
    wow...
    churos45 posted the 01/26/2022 at 12:36 PM
    Je ne dis pas non à une suite bourrée d'idées, le gameplay avait un bon feeling dans les précédents
    jojoplay4 posted the 01/26/2022 at 12:36 PM
    Je l'attendais depuis si longtemps !
    altendorf posted the 01/26/2022 at 12:37 PM
    Wtf ?!
    colt posted the 01/26/2022 at 12:39 PM
    j'espere avec un nouveau heros et une histoire plus sympa parce qu'a ça m'avait soulé le delire avec prophet

    et surtout de nouvelles idées afin d'éviter un FPS generique
    marcelpatulacci posted the 01/26/2022 at 12:40 PM
    A fortiori gloire du passé...

    On verra si le comeback est réussi ou si ils nous font un Halo infinite. Le 2 et 3 étaient déjà moyens.
    potion2swag posted the 01/26/2022 at 12:42 PM
    Join the journey. Become the Hero.


    midomashakil posted the 01/26/2022 at 12:48 PM
    le jeux qu'il va falloir attendre 10 ans pour avoir un pc qui peu le faire tourner correctement
    ksmworld59 posted the 01/26/2022 at 12:48 PM
    Je viens de platiné les 3. Le 2 est le meilleur pour moi.
    foxstep posted the 01/26/2022 at 01:03 PM
    https://c.tenor.com/1RlGRAGZutsAAAAC/yawn-britney-spears.gif
    mafacenligne posted the 01/26/2022 at 01:04 PM
    pas contre ,mais bon unreal engine 5 obligé ,car leur moteur maison !
    idd posted the 01/26/2022 at 01:11 PM
    day 1 !!
    ostream posted the 01/26/2022 at 01:12 PM
    J'attends de voir mais vu l'historique du studio ça fait pas rêver.
    altendorf posted the 01/26/2022 at 01:12 PM
    https://press.crytek.com/crytek-is-pleased-to-confirm-a-new-crysis-game-is-in-development : "early stages of development" pour les intéressés.
    justincase posted the 01/26/2022 at 01:13 PM
    Ils vont lâcher Hunt du coup?
    nicolasgourry posted the 01/26/2022 at 01:13 PM
    ostream au niveau des graphismes, sur ce point, je suis curieux.
    liquidsnake66 posted the 01/26/2022 at 01:28 PM
    J'avais bien aimé les 2 premiers, pas fait le 3
    ostream posted the 01/26/2022 at 01:30 PM
    nicolasgourry Ca restera des benchmarks comme d'habitude
    dyson85 posted the 01/26/2022 at 01:51 PM
    mafacenligne Le cry engine est juste un des meilleur moteur.
    axlrose posted the 01/26/2022 at 01:54 PM
    Crytek ça existe encore comme boite
    playstation2008 posted the 01/26/2022 at 02:11 PM
    potion2swag Ca fait très Halo justement comme slogan


    marcelpatulacci Gloire du passé, mais il y a justement toujours cet effet nostalgique qui te dit que "pourquoi pas"... même si comme tu le dis... le 2 et 3 était pas glorieux en vrai
