goldmen33
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
goldmen33
goldmen33
articles : 968
968
visites since opening : 1638301
1638301
goldmen33
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
Crysis 4 officiellement annoncé!
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
idd
,
lz
posted the 01/26/2022 at 12:29 PM by
goldmen33
comments (
21
)
mugimando
posted
the 01/26/2022 at 12:30 PM
wow...
churos45
posted
the 01/26/2022 at 12:36 PM
Je ne dis pas non à une suite bourrée d'idées, le gameplay avait un bon feeling dans les précédents
jojoplay4
posted
the 01/26/2022 at 12:36 PM
Je l'attendais depuis si longtemps !
altendorf
posted
the 01/26/2022 at 12:37 PM
Wtf ?!
colt
posted
the 01/26/2022 at 12:39 PM
j'espere avec un nouveau heros et une histoire plus sympa parce qu'a ça m'avait soulé le delire avec prophet
et surtout de nouvelles idées afin d'éviter un FPS generique
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 01/26/2022 at 12:40 PM
A fortiori gloire du passé...
On verra si le comeback est réussi ou si ils nous font un Halo infinite. Le 2 et 3 étaient déjà moyens.
potion2swag
posted
the 01/26/2022 at 12:42 PM
Join the journey. Become the Hero.
midomashakil
posted
the 01/26/2022 at 12:48 PM
le jeux qu'il va falloir attendre 10 ans pour avoir un pc qui peu le faire tourner correctement
ksmworld59
posted
the 01/26/2022 at 12:48 PM
Je viens de platiné les 3. Le 2 est le meilleur pour moi.
foxstep
posted
the 01/26/2022 at 01:03 PM
https://c.tenor.com/1RlGRAGZutsAAAAC/yawn-britney-spears.gif
mafacenligne
posted
the 01/26/2022 at 01:04 PM
pas contre ,mais bon unreal engine 5 obligé ,car leur moteur maison !
idd
posted
the 01/26/2022 at 01:11 PM
day 1 !!
ostream
posted
the 01/26/2022 at 01:12 PM
J'attends de voir mais vu l'historique du studio ça fait pas rêver.
altendorf
posted
the 01/26/2022 at 01:12 PM
https://press.crytek.com/crytek-is-pleased-to-confirm-a-new-crysis-game-is-in-development
: "early stages of development" pour les intéressés.
justincase
posted
the 01/26/2022 at 01:13 PM
Ils vont lâcher Hunt du coup?
nicolasgourry
posted
the 01/26/2022 at 01:13 PM
ostream
au niveau des graphismes, sur ce point, je suis curieux.
liquidsnake66
posted
the 01/26/2022 at 01:28 PM
J'avais bien aimé les 2 premiers, pas fait le 3
ostream
posted
the 01/26/2022 at 01:30 PM
nicolasgourry
Ca restera des benchmarks comme d'habitude
dyson85
posted
the 01/26/2022 at 01:51 PM
mafacenligne
Le cry engine est juste un des meilleur moteur.
axlrose
posted
the 01/26/2022 at 01:54 PM
Crytek ça existe encore comme boite
playstation2008
posted
the 01/26/2022 at 02:11 PM
potion2swag
Ca fait très Halo justement comme slogan
marcelpatulacci
Gloire du passé, mais il y a justement toujours cet effet nostalgique qui te dit que "pourquoi pas"... même si comme tu le dis... le 2 et 3 était pas glorieux en vrai
