Sirote cet ost en lisant cet article ci-dessous mon ami ! Axlenz vous régale
Je ne me considère pas comme étant un pro tel constructeur. Je prends du plaisir sur chacun de mes supports.
all
Black Clover le jeu : Première Bande-annonce
Multi
C’est sur mobile mais si j’avais dis ça vous n’auriez pas cliqué . Néanmoins, le trailer est sympa et le jeu sort en 2022.


    tags :
    posted the 12/27/2021 at 03:05 PM by axlenz
    comments (5)
    kinectical posted the 12/27/2021 at 03:15 PM
    Non
    darkxehanort94 posted the 12/27/2021 at 03:22 PM
    J'aurais cliqué quand même espèce de de de PLEINBEIN !
    axlenz posted the 12/27/2021 at 03:24 PM
    kinectical Oui
    supasaiyajin posted the 12/27/2021 at 03:46 PM
    J'ai pas encore regardé l'animé. Il vaut le coup ?
    axlenz posted the 12/27/2021 at 04:21 PM
    supasaiyajin oh oui de ouf! On début c’est l’ennuie mais dès la trentaine d’épisode ça devient grave bien. L’arc des elfes est une masterclass sans nom. On est loin de SNK ou de Jujustsu côté beauté de l’animation mais c’est bien regardable. Certaines scènes réhaussent le niveau
