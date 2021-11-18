accueil
profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
raioh
MultiVersus, le Smash Bros F2P de Warner Bros annoncé!
Fighting Games
Les personnages :
Le roster qui avait leaké avec Gandalf et Rick de Rick and Morty:
posted the 11/18/2021 at 05:47 PM by
raioh
comments (
7
)
newtechnix
posted
the 11/18/2021 at 05:50 PM
mouais je suis moyennement convaincu
shinz0
posted
the 11/18/2021 at 05:52 PM
Arya Stark
raioh
posted
the 11/18/2021 at 05:53 PM
Shinz0
Le roster a tellement aucun sens
sora78
posted
the 11/18/2021 at 05:57 PM
raioh
c'est ce que j'aime personellement
Puis F2P.
Comme dans Smash Bros faut as trop réfléchir à l'échelle des puissances ahah.
suzukube
posted
the 11/18/2021 at 06:02 PM
Ca a l'air trop bien j'ai juste peur du modèle F2P
altendorf
posted
the 11/18/2021 at 06:09 PM
Déjà posté plus bas
gavad
posted
the 11/18/2021 at 06:12 PM
La D.A. des perso passe plutôt bien y'a pas de perso qui jure par rapport aux autres par contre le contour des persos pour signaler leurs équipes est vraiment horriblement laid.
