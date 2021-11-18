profile
MultiVersus, le Smash Bros F2P de Warner Bros annoncé!
Fighting Games





Les personnages :



Le roster qui avait leaké avec Gandalf et Rick de Rick and Morty:




    posted the 11/18/2021 at 05:47 PM by raioh
    newtechnix posted the 11/18/2021 at 05:50 PM
    mouais je suis moyennement convaincu
    shinz0 posted the 11/18/2021 at 05:52 PM
    Arya Stark
    raioh posted the 11/18/2021 at 05:53 PM
    Shinz0 Le roster a tellement aucun sens
    sora78 posted the 11/18/2021 at 05:57 PM
    raioh c'est ce que j'aime personellement

    Puis F2P.

    Comme dans Smash Bros faut as trop réfléchir à l'échelle des puissances ahah.
    suzukube posted the 11/18/2021 at 06:02 PM
    Ca a l'air trop bien j'ai juste peur du modèle F2P
    altendorf posted the 11/18/2021 at 06:09 PM
    Déjà posté plus bas
    gavad posted the 11/18/2021 at 06:12 PM
    La D.A. des perso passe plutôt bien y'a pas de perso qui jure par rapport aux autres par contre le contour des persos pour signaler leurs équipes est vraiment horriblement laid.
