Capcom présente les chiffres de ventes de ses jeux:



Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (Switch, PC) has sold 1.3 million units (New)



Resident Evil 7: biohazard (PS4, Xbox One, PC) has sold 10.2 million units (400,000 additional units since June 30)



Resident Evil Village (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC) has sold 4.8 million units (300,000 additional units since June 30) – sales have since surpassed five million



Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (PS4, Xbox One) has sold 8.5 million units (300,000 additional units since June 30)



Resident Evil 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC) has sold 8.9 million units (300,000 additional units since June 30)



Monster Hunter Rise (Switch) has sold 7.5 million units (200,000 additional units since June 30)



Resident Evil 3 (PS4, Xbox One, PC) has sold 4.6 million units (200,000 additional units since June 30)



Street Fighter V (PS4, PC) has sold six million copies (200,000 additional units since June 30)



Devil May Cry 5 (PS4, Xbox One, PC) has sold 4.7 million units (200,000 additional units since June 30)