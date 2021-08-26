profile
TOP JAPON FAMITSU
software
1 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 17,656 (2,772,950)
2 [NSW] Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Saikyo Battle Royale!! (Konami, 08/12/21) – 16,742 (113,039)
3 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 15,756 (3,995,095)
4 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 15,385 (2,139,193)
5 [PS5] Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut (SIE, 08/20/21) – 13,745 (New)
6 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 13,581 (2,336,531)
7 [PS4] Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut (SIE, 08/20/21) – 10,224 (New)
8 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 8,870 (4,389,399)
9 [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 8,212 (857,492)
10 [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18 ) – 6,810 (1,970,823)
hardware
1 Switch – 62,022 (16,907,165)
2 Switch Lite – 10,505 (4,020,185)
3 PlayStation 5 – 10,083 (813,989)
4 Xbox Series X – 2,932 (54,093)
5 Xbox Series S – 2,850 (23,534)
6 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 2,555 (161,438 )
7 PlayStation 4 – 943 (7,803,924)
8 New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 522 (1,170,796)
16h33
    posted the 08/26/2021 at 02:33 PM by newtechnix
    comments (7)
    newtechnix posted the 08/26/2021 at 02:35 PM
    Mario kart 8DX, sortie en 2017 et portage d'un jeu Wii U est en 2021 3ème du top Japon ...
    newtechnix posted the 08/26/2021 at 02:37 PM
    Seulement 4 jeux sortis en 2021 dont 2 Ghost of Tsujima qui va sans doute sortir la semaine prochaine du top 10.

    Où va t-on?
    fdestroyer posted the 08/26/2021 at 02:44 PM
    72k Switch alors qu'un nouveau modèle arrive dans un mois, c'est dingue quand-même. Je m'attendais à ce que les ventes ralentissent au moins un minimum d'ici au 8 octobre.
    kujiraldine posted the 08/26/2021 at 02:49 PM
    newtechnix : Le succès de Nintendo au Japon est impressionnant. On en est réduit à mettre en gras les titres non switch pour les sortir du lot. Et, en l'occurence, on parle d'un jeu US. Double victoire pour Ghost, donc. Châpeau!
    fdestroyer posted the 08/26/2021 at 02:51 PM
    kujiraldine C'est un jeu US, certes, mais qui parle très fortement au Japon. Comme quoi si Sony essayait un minimum de produire quelques chose qui parle aux Japonais, ça marcherai toujours, mais faut croire qu'ils se sont bien trop occidentalisé pour ça.
    newtechnix posted the 08/26/2021 at 02:53 PM
    kujiraldine en gras c'est juste les titres "New" (les nouveautés de la semaine) que ce soit pour n'importe quelle console.
    En générale cela permet aussi de mieux voir les nouveautés et leur score, c'est pour cela que je doute qu'ils restent (Ghost of Tsushima) dans le top 10. pour cela faudrait à minima qu'aucune noueauté ne srotent . Après quand tu vois les classiques du top qui fot entre 5000 par semaine minimum.

    D'ailleurs Smash est revenu dans le top 10
    e3ologue posted the 08/26/2021 at 03:17 PM
    c'est quand même marrant de se dire que MK8DX ne va atteindre les 4M au Japon qu'après 4 années et demi, quand d'autres jeux l'ont fait en l'espace de quelques semaines.
