software
1 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 17,656 (2,772,950)
2 [NSW] Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Saikyo Battle Royale!! (Konami, 08/12/21) – 16,742 (113,039)
3 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 15,756 (3,995,095)
4 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 15,385 (2,139,193)
5 [PS5] Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut (SIE, 08/20/21) – 13,745 (New)
6 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 13,581 (2,336,531)
7 [PS4] Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut (SIE, 08/20/21) – 10,224 (New)
8 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 8,870 (4,389,399)
9 [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 8,212 (857,492)
10 [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18 ) – 6,810 (1,970,823)
hardware
1 Switch – 62,022 (16,907,165)
2 Switch Lite – 10,505 (4,020,185)
3 PlayStation 5 – 10,083 (813,989)
4 Xbox Series X – 2,932 (54,093)
5 Xbox Series S – 2,850 (23,534)
6 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 2,555 (161,438 )
7 PlayStation 4 – 943 (7,803,924)
8 New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 522 (1,170,796)
posted the 08/26/2021 at 02:33 PM by newtechnix
Où va t-on?
En générale cela permet aussi de mieux voir les nouveautés et leur score, c'est pour cela que je doute qu'ils restent (Ghost of Tsushima) dans le top 10. pour cela faudrait à minima qu'aucune noueauté ne srotent . Après quand tu vois les classiques du top qui fot entre 5000 par semaine minimum.
D'ailleurs Smash est revenu dans le top 10