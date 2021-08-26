software

1 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 17,656 (2,772,950)

2 [NSW] Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Saikyo Battle Royale!! (Konami, 08/12/21) – 16,742 (113,039)

3 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 15,756 (3,995,095)

4 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 15,385 (2,139,193)

5 [PS5] Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut (SIE, 08/20/21) – 13,745 (New)

6 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 13,581 (2,336,531)

7 [PS4] Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut (SIE, 08/20/21) – 10,224 (New)

8 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 8,870 (4,389,399)

9 [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 8,212 (857,492)

10 [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18 ) – 6,810 (1,970,823)

hardware

1 Switch – 62,022 (16,907,165)

2 Switch Lite – 10,505 (4,020,185)

3 PlayStation 5 – 10,083 (813,989)

4 Xbox Series X – 2,932 (54,093)

5 Xbox Series S – 2,850 (23,534)

6 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 2,555 (161,438 )

7 PlayStation 4 – 943 (7,803,924)

8 New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 522 (1,170,796)

