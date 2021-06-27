profile
Jeux Vidéo
Live Square Enix 30 ans saga Mana / Seiken densetsu
    tags : square square enix mana secret of mana seiken densetsu mystic quest trials of mana final fantasy adventure
    posted the 06/27/2021 at 09:05 AM by kevinmccallisterrr
    comments (22)
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 06/27/2021 at 09:08 AM
    Randyofmana C'est pour toi ! Bon, par contre dispo uniquement en japonais sans aucun sous-titres, même anglais. Je laisse en fond pour les musiques pour ma part.
    nicolasgourry posted the 06/27/2021 at 09:10 AM
    kevinmccallisterrr j'avais oublié, en plus je mettais dit "il faut que je fasse un article pour le live, c'est l’événement de Dimanche à pas louper".
    nicolasgourry posted the 06/27/2021 at 09:11 AM
    Kisukesan, ça pourrait t’intéresser comme live ^^
    wilhelm posted the 06/27/2021 at 09:14 AM
    Please, be excited !
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 06/27/2021 at 09:21 AM
    Il vient de dire "Gamekyo", non ?
    nicolasgourry posted the 06/27/2021 at 09:31 AM
    Le mec a attendu pendant 30 minutes assis sans être dans le cadre
    keiku posted the 06/27/2021 at 09:32 AM
    Doncpour les 30 ans de la série , il remake tous sur mobile
    hyoga57 posted the 06/27/2021 at 09:32 AM
    Trials of Mana qui débarque sur iOS et Android, mais pas sur Xbox One.
    forte posted the 06/27/2021 at 09:35 AM
    Triste. Bon allez, une annonce du Collection sur PS4/One et une autre compile avec Shinyaku/Childrens/Heroes/Dawn et on sera bien.
    popomolos posted the 06/27/2021 at 09:37 AM
    J’aimerais un remaster de sword of mana !
    nicolasgourry posted the 06/27/2021 at 09:38 AM
    Bon...à part Trials of Mana qui sur Mobile, il y a autre chose ou pas
    hyoga57 posted the 06/27/2021 at 09:39 AM
    nicolasgourry Attends un peu, ils vont passer sur Dawn of Mana après.
    forte posted the 06/27/2021 at 09:41 AM
    Dawn était vraiment mauvais. Seul sont écran titre était sublime. Bon allez balancez nous vos portages là haha !!!
    nicolasgourry posted the 06/27/2021 at 09:51 AM
    hyoga57 par contre je suis étonné qu'ils n'ont jamais pensé à sortir le "remake" de Secret of Mana sur Switch.
    nicolasgourry posted the 06/27/2021 at 09:55 AM
    Que dire...
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 06/27/2021 at 09:57 AM
    C'est tout ? Ce n'était pas censé durer de 11h à 14h ?
    forte posted the 06/27/2021 at 09:57 AM
    Circulez y'a plus rien à voir. Haha
    hyoga57 posted the 06/27/2021 at 09:58 AM
    kevinmccallisterrr C'est pas fini.
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 06/27/2021 at 09:59 AM
    Ah non les revoilà ! J'ai pas compris le délire avec la peluche, ils la font parler ?
    hyoga57 posted the 06/27/2021 at 10:01 AM
    Echoes of Mana, mais sur iOS et Android.
    noishe posted the 06/27/2021 at 10:02 AM
    Android et iOS j'en peux plus
    ... Si ça tourne sur Windows 11 avec la prise en charge des app android, on pourrait considérer qu'il sort sur PC aussi ?
    randyofmana posted the 06/27/2021 at 10:25 AM
    Je vois que jusqu'ici, j'ai rien loupé
