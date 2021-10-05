Sirote cet ost en lisant cet article ci-dessous mon ami ! Axlenz vous régale
Je ne me considère pas comme étant un pro tel constructeur. Je prends du plaisir sur chacun de mes supports.
Bandai Namco : Hôtel Transylvanie - Teaser
Multi


Sur PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, Xbox One et PC. En octobre 2021.
Bandai Namco
    posted the 05/10/2021 at 02:22 PM by axlenz
    comments (10)
    kidicarus posted the 05/10/2021 at 02:33 PM
    Le truc bizarre c'est que la ps5 ne soit pas noté.
    shinz0 posted the 05/10/2021 at 02:45 PM
    Ce projet me fait penser aux jeux Addams Family sur SNES
    zekk posted the 05/10/2021 at 02:49 PM
    kidicarus tu as sûrement une exclu next gen de quelques mois
    kidicarus posted the 05/10/2021 at 02:58 PM
    zekk ça serait ridicule sur de tel jeu.
    bladagun posted the 05/10/2021 at 02:58 PM
    zekk bas si c'est ça ils en foutent sur tout et n'importe quoi
    altendorf posted the 05/10/2021 at 02:59 PM
    zekk kidicarus bladagun D'une licence de Sony ? J'ai des doutes. Je pense plus à une erreur dans les mentions du trailer car le CP indique : "PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox et PC digital"
    zekk posted the 05/10/2021 at 03:18 PM
    kidicarus altendorf Ha, oui j'avais oublié que c'était une licence Sony

    bladagun c'est déjà le cas, donc bon...
    alucardk posted the 05/10/2021 at 03:36 PM
    ça peut le faire, les films d'animation Hôtel Transylvanie sont très très bons.
    hyoga57 posted the 05/10/2021 at 04:43 PM
    altendorf zekk kidicarus Aucune exclusivité Xbox, puisque ça ne sort pas non plus sur Xbox Series, contrairement à ce qui est indiqué sur la news.

    Sur Gematsu en tout cas, ils ne mentionnent pas la Xbox Series X.
    axlenz posted the 05/10/2021 at 04:50 PM
    hyoga57 sur le trailer (si t'as regardé...) ils font mention des Xbox Series... Donc bon...
