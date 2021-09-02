.Coco l'asticot.
profile
Jeux Vidéo
267
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
kurosama
131
Likes
Likers
kurosama
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 948
visites since opening : 1189395
kurosama > blog
Kof 2002 UM Ps4
Le voili le voilou

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/09/2021 at 01:59 PM by kurosama
    comments (7)
    jaysennnin posted the 02/09/2021 at 02:43 PM
    la rétrocompatibilité a du bon coté xbox, vu que je joue à kof 2002 um, kof 98 um et kof XIII grâce aux versions x360 sur la one et one x
    xenofamicom posted the 02/09/2021 at 02:49 PM
    jaysennnin +1

    J'avoue que la XSX fait fort de ce côté

    Aujourd'hui tout les fans de KOF sont contents alors que c'est le énième portage sur PS4 (et que ça coûte rien de faire une compilation)
    jaysennnin posted the 02/09/2021 at 02:54 PM
    xenofamicom en dehors de kof xiv qui a sauté la xbox, tout le reste c'est du tout benef
    xenofamicom posted the 02/09/2021 at 02:57 PM
    jaysennnin Entre nous... KOF XIV ne manquera pas au possesseur de Xbox (contrairement à SF5 et Guilty Gear)
    jaysennnin posted the 02/09/2021 at 03:08 PM
    xenofamicom même sf j'en doute hein, vu que ultra street 4 est retro aussi donc...
    alucard13 posted the 02/09/2021 at 03:12 PM
    xenofamicom sfv manque pas ki fait le taf
    battossai posted the 02/09/2021 at 03:24 PM
    Pour info je viens juste de recevoir mon exemplaire de Garou MOTW édition 30 ans de la neo geo sur PS4 donc ne perdez pas espoir les livraisons se font(des mois sans news de la part de pix n love )
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo