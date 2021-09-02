accueil
Kof 2002 UM Ps4
Le voili le voilou
posted the 02/09/2021 at 01:59 PM by
kurosama
comments (
7
)
jaysennnin
posted
the 02/09/2021 at 02:43 PM
la rétrocompatibilité a du bon coté xbox, vu que je joue à kof 2002 um, kof 98 um et kof XIII grâce aux versions x360 sur la one et one x
xenofamicom
posted
the 02/09/2021 at 02:49 PM
jaysennnin
+1
J'avoue que la XSX fait fort de ce côté
Aujourd'hui tout les fans de KOF sont contents alors que c'est le énième portage sur PS4 (et que ça coûte rien de faire une compilation)
jaysennnin
posted
the 02/09/2021 at 02:54 PM
xenofamicom
en dehors de kof xiv qui a sauté la xbox, tout le reste c'est du tout benef
xenofamicom
posted
the 02/09/2021 at 02:57 PM
jaysennnin
Entre nous... KOF XIV ne manquera pas au possesseur de Xbox
(contrairement à SF5 et Guilty Gear)
jaysennnin
posted
the 02/09/2021 at 03:08 PM
xenofamicom
même sf j'en doute hein, vu que ultra street 4 est retro aussi donc...
alucard13
posted
the 02/09/2021 at 03:12 PM
xenofamicom
sfv manque pas ki fait le taf
battossai
posted
the 02/09/2021 at 03:24 PM
Pour info je viens juste de recevoir mon exemplaire de Garou MOTW édition 30 ans de la neo geo sur PS4 donc ne perdez pas espoir les livraisons se font(des mois sans news de la part de pix n love )
