profile
Jeux Vidéo
267
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
sora78
82
Likes
Likers
sora78
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 901
visites since opening : 1575873
sora78 > blog
all
Les jeux en rumeurs que vous attendez le plus pour 2022 ?
Jeux Multiplateformes


Salut Gamekyo,

Parmi les jeux dont on a très peu d'informations et qui sont en rumeur ou confirmés à demi-mot par des développeurs, lesquels pensez vous voir sortir ou au moins annoncé via un trailer en 2022 ?



















/ - 0
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/01/2021 at 05:30 PM by sora78
    comments (8)
    birdgameful posted the 02/01/2021 at 05:31 PM
    UN NOUVEAU SILENT HILL ! S'IL VOUS PLAÎT !
    ratchet posted the 02/01/2021 at 05:31 PM
    2022 ?

    Tu m'aurais 2021 j'aurais répondu Pokémon Diamant/Perle mais 2022, vois pas!
    populus posted the 02/01/2021 at 05:32 PM
    Pour l'instant en 2022, je dirais The Callisto Protocol et Hogwart Legacy.

    Et j'aimerai bien voir le fameux Silent Hill si tant est qu'il existe...
    sora78 posted the 02/01/2021 at 05:33 PM
    ratchet Bah à part Nintendo qui pourrait sortir un petit truc de son chapeau ou enfin sortir un gros jeu comme bayonetta 3 / BOTW 2 (mais on a déjà des images) tu vois autre chose qui pourrait sortir cette année sans être repoussé ?
    opthomas posted the 02/01/2021 at 05:37 PM
    The Sims 5 en rumeur pour 2022 ? Sinon pour ma part Zelda BOTW 2 et Metroid Prime 4 je serais content.
    gemini posted the 02/01/2021 at 05:39 PM
    Étant accro à la saga, j'espère vraiment que le remake d'MGS va être confirmé!
    gastonmacoute posted the 02/01/2021 at 05:40 PM
    FIFA 2022 ??? Ok je sors
    smashfan posted the 02/01/2021 at 05:41 PM
    Pikmin 4
    Kingdom Hearts 4/Spin off
    Pokemon Diamant/Perle
    Spyro 4
    Crash Bandicoot PVP
    Metal Gear Solid Remake
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo