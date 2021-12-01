accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Mike760
profile
267
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
mickurt
,
lafontaine
,
jeanouillz
,
momotaros
,
minx
,
aiolia081
,
loudiyi
,
shanks
,
nayth57
,
cuthbert
,
supatony
,
binou87
,
trungz
,
drakeramore
,
akd
,
fifine
,
hyoga57janvier2013avril2020
,
neokiller
,
thugstas
,
tripy73
,
traveller
,
milo42
,
svr
,
fullbuster
,
escobar
,
jf17
,
asakim
,
zimtom77
,
lz
,
minbox
,
latimevic
,
giusnake
,
kurosama
,
anakaris
,
linkiorra
,
chester
,
strifedcloud
,
arngrim
,
elricyann
,
e3payne
,
jaune
,
trezert
,
link49
,
lecauchemaredegamekyo
,
eldren
,
sauronsg
,
pist5
,
majorevo
,
xtitlasx54
,
opthomas
,
roy001
,
choupiloutre
,
crazyfrag51
,
beni
,
ritalix
,
kenshuiin
,
bandito
,
gamerdome
,
asus
,
anonymous340
,
furtifdor
,
zabuza
,
raoh38
,
parazyt6425
,
bboxy
,
badaboumisback
,
maldara69600
,
evilboss
,
lolnope
,
slyvador
,
quantys
,
darkyx
,
idd
,
ryohazuki
,
bianh
,
turiinoi
,
kiruo
,
squall04
,
echizen
,
link571
,
kisukesan
,
monkeydluffy
,
draer
,
chronokami
,
vlexx
,
minicupi
,
wolfheart
,
ashern
,
plistter
,
kyogamer
,
nindo64
,
darksephiroth
,
skypirate
,
hado78
,
wadewilson
,
mrnuage
,
meruem
,
hir0k
,
gizmo2142
,
lowckon
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
xslayx
,
heson
,
koriyu
,
jojoplay4
,
voxen
,
ikagura
,
rebellion
,
jackfisher
,
nekokevin
,
kuramayohko
,
rkm18
,
freematt
,
aros
,
vincecastel
,
cyberbox86
,
onirinku
,
stardustx
,
vanilla59
,
artornass
,
blackbox
,
odv78
,
rosewood
,
mrgwak
,
serebii
,
sasuke66
,
orosama
,
oloman334
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
geugeuz
,
tidusx59
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
alexmartin0146
,
docteurdeggman
,
kensama
,
iglooo
,
lambo
,
nekonoctis
,
theshareplayers
,
loydg13
,
sephiroth07
,
alexkidd
,
soulshunt
,
xell
,
belisama
,
niveforever
,
olimar59
,
gamergunz
,
mugimando
,
fortep
,
misterreno
,
akinen
,
kikibearentongues
,
diablass59
,
shadow6666
,
cflamm
,
nduvel
,
stampead
,
joeystar
,
birmou
,
cedrich74
,
zettaomega
,
kanda
,
kibix
,
frocobo
,
jenicris
,
jeuxvideo2
,
jozen15
,
mitenso
,
bliss02
,
sid
,
saitama75
,
mrbob
,
clashroyale
,
cijfer
,
megadante
,
naruto780
,
kevisiano
,
captaintoad974
,
serialgamer7
,
terranova
,
neckbreaker71
,
tutuimpressiv
,
allgamesbeta
,
junaldinho
,
samsuki
,
rayjin
,
ratomuerto
,
shinz0
,
jackofblade701
,
nicolasgourry
,
coco98bis
,
mystik13
,
51love
,
yamapi
,
torotoro59
,
redmi31
,
samlokal
,
tynokarts
,
phedioss
,
iglou
,
youtube06
,
sangokan
,
daevon
,
gunstarred
,
rayzorx09
,
xxxxxx0
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
jasonm
,
songokuu
,
flom
,
raph64
,
roxloud
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxss
,
tolgafury
,
rachidd
,
kenpokan
,
hebuspsa
,
romgamer6859
,
vadorswitch
,
awamy02
,
chiotgamer
,
archesstat
,
cajp45
,
axlenz
,
alucard13
,
benji54
,
ykarin
,
salocin
,
triku
,
darkhan
,
kamina
,
yogfei
,
receiversms
,
dooku
,
smokeboom
,
johnt
,
aym
,
edgar
,
tit64
,
hyunckel
,
princedupersil01
,
anaislayu
,
davonizuka
,
ropstar
,
drockspace
,
sensei
,
emmanue
,
bigbos
,
1245148118
,
moune75
,
dedad
,
marcus62
,
zekk
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
kr16
,
light
,
bastienosj
,
ducknsexe
,
dehem
,
foxstep
,
leblogdeshacka
,
phase1
,
marceaupilami
,
arthdy
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
72
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
amassous
,
lecauchemaredegamekyo
,
akd
,
badaboumisback
,
milo42
,
binou87
,
eyrtz
,
majorevo
,
heracles
,
giusnake
,
myers
,
aiolia081
,
latimevic
,
snakeorliquid
,
asus
,
nobleswan
,
x1x2
,
ritalix
,
spartan1985
,
evilboss
,
kyogamer
,
linkiorra
,
tvirus
,
voxen
,
zabuza
,
roy001
,
noth
,
blackbox
,
souther
,
link49
,
beni
,
z3pi4f
,
mattioo
,
traveller
,
iiii
,
darkfoxx
,
link80
,
ravyxxs
,
iglooo
,
rahxephon1
,
uta
,
ajb
,
tuni
,
seriously
,
leblogdeshacka
,
hyoga57janvier2013avril2020
,
shindo
,
opthomas
,
strifedcloud
,
kurosama
,
supasaiyajin
,
nekonoctis
,
spawnini
,
vyse
,
neckbreaker71
,
sephiroth07
,
mugimando
,
roxloud
,
jeanouillz
,
raph64
,
crimson7
,
osiris
,
negan
,
torotoro59
,
kamina
,
nostalgia75
,
misterpixel
,
kurosu
,
walama
,
slad
,
biboys
,
minx
chester
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1282
visites since opening :
1851671
chester
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
MachineGames : Indiana Jones 3 millions de vues en moins de 2H
Juste après son annonce, le teaser de Indiana Jones fait un carton sur Twitter avec plus de trois millions de vues.
https://twitter.com/bethesda/status/1349023307228704770
tags :
6
Likes
Who likes this ?
idd
,
playstation2008
,
goldmen33
,
shigeryu
,
vincecastel
,
mugimando
posted the 01/12/2021 at 07:15 PM by
chester
comments (
14
)
playstation2008
posted
the 01/12/2021 at 07:21 PM
Mérité ! Hâte de voir la tronche du projet ! (En espérant que ça fasse pas l'effet Avengers avec un teaser alléchant, puis voilà quoi)
bladagun
posted
the 01/12/2021 at 07:23 PM
Après vu que c'est passé dans les recommandations beaucoup de personne qui ne sont pas des joueurs ont cliqué
skuldleif
posted
the 01/12/2021 at 07:23 PM
un gamepass seller
pour continuer sur des chiffres twitter le compte twitter gamepass ya 1 an cetait 300 000 abonné la c'est le double ,pareil pour le compte gamepass pc
romgamer6859
posted
the 01/12/2021 at 07:43 PM
skuldleif
trop content.
Je m'enfou que ce soit exclu ou pas, au pire ce sera day one GP comme t'aimes tant le dire
derno
posted
the 01/12/2021 at 07:44 PM
exclu xbox?
yukilin
posted
the 01/12/2021 at 07:52 PM
j'adore Indiana Jones, mais on va attendre avant de s'emballer
le jeu peut au final être pas terrible.
bennj
posted
the 01/12/2021 at 08:05 PM
super
mugimando
posted
the 01/12/2021 at 08:08 PM
Le gamepass va encore frapper
tolgafury
posted
the 01/12/2021 at 08:14 PM
skuldleif
J’espère que c’est pas un jeu épisodique....
Vu que tu dis Gamepass...Mais je pense pas. Je pense que cela va être un jeu solo complet quoi. Ce qui est très bien.
dalbog
posted
the 01/12/2021 at 08:28 PM
Sur Twitter c'est assez simple de faire des vues quand ça arrive en tendance.
Combien sur YouTube qu'on rigole?
tac93
posted
the 01/12/2021 at 08:36 PM
microsoft va apparement dans la semaine egalement annoncer un tres gros rachat de studio. source brad sams sur twitter.
newtechnix
posted
the 01/12/2021 at 08:38 PM
ptain je croyais que c'était un pour le cinquième film au cinéma.
J'ai pas d'attente particulière pour un Indiana Jones en JV.
kinectical
posted
the 01/12/2021 at 08:48 PM
tac93
CD Projek pour les aider dans leur problèmes
giusnake
posted
the 01/12/2021 at 09:01 PM
tac93
Allé truc de ouf
Mais t'es sûr.. T'as le lien qui confirme ?
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
pour continuer sur des chiffres twitter le compte twitter gamepass ya 1 an cetait 300 000 abonné la c'est le double ,pareil pour le compte gamepass pc
trop content.
Je m'enfou que ce soit exclu ou pas, au pire ce sera day one GP comme t'aimes tant le dire
le jeu peut au final être pas terrible.
Combien sur YouTube qu'on rigole?
J'ai pas d'attente particulière pour un Indiana Jones en JV.