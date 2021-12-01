Mike760
MachineGames : Indiana Jones 3 millions de vues en moins de 2H
Juste après son annonce, le teaser de Indiana Jones fait un carton sur Twitter avec plus de trois millions de vues.

https://twitter.com/bethesda/status/1349023307228704770
    playstation2008 posted the 01/12/2021 at 07:21 PM
    Mérité ! Hâte de voir la tronche du projet ! (En espérant que ça fasse pas l'effet Avengers avec un teaser alléchant, puis voilà quoi)
    bladagun posted the 01/12/2021 at 07:23 PM
    Après vu que c'est passé dans les recommandations beaucoup de personne qui ne sont pas des joueurs ont cliqué
    skuldleif posted the 01/12/2021 at 07:23 PM
    un gamepass seller
    pour continuer sur des chiffres twitter le compte twitter gamepass ya 1 an cetait 300 000 abonné la c'est le double ,pareil pour le compte gamepass pc
    romgamer6859 posted the 01/12/2021 at 07:43 PM
    skuldleif
    trop content.
    Je m'enfou que ce soit exclu ou pas, au pire ce sera day one GP comme t'aimes tant le dire
    derno posted the 01/12/2021 at 07:44 PM
    exclu xbox?
    yukilin posted the 01/12/2021 at 07:52 PM
    j'adore Indiana Jones, mais on va attendre avant de s'emballer
    le jeu peut au final être pas terrible.
    bennj posted the 01/12/2021 at 08:05 PM
    super
    mugimando posted the 01/12/2021 at 08:08 PM
    Le gamepass va encore frapper
    tolgafury posted the 01/12/2021 at 08:14 PM
    skuldleif J’espère que c’est pas un jeu épisodique.... Vu que tu dis Gamepass...Mais je pense pas. Je pense que cela va être un jeu solo complet quoi. Ce qui est très bien.
    dalbog posted the 01/12/2021 at 08:28 PM
    Sur Twitter c'est assez simple de faire des vues quand ça arrive en tendance.

    Combien sur YouTube qu'on rigole?
    tac93 posted the 01/12/2021 at 08:36 PM
    microsoft va apparement dans la semaine egalement annoncer un tres gros rachat de studio. source brad sams sur twitter.
    newtechnix posted the 01/12/2021 at 08:38 PM
    ptain je croyais que c'était un pour le cinquième film au cinéma.

    J'ai pas d'attente particulière pour un Indiana Jones en JV.
    kinectical posted the 01/12/2021 at 08:48 PM
    tac93 CD Projek pour les aider dans leur problèmes
    giusnake posted the 01/12/2021 at 09:01 PM
    tac93 Allé truc de ouf Mais t'es sûr.. T'as le lien qui confirme ?
