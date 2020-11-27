accueil
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Next-Gen : J'ai enfin reçu ma PS5
Après une semaine de test, le premier constat est que la console est très calme. La manette c'est de la sorcellerie, juste incroyable.
9
Likes
Who likes this ?
kurosama
,
stephenking
,
sora78
,
gemini
,
arrrghl
,
uit
,
idd
,
killia
,
ropstar
posted the 11/27/2020 at 07:11 PM by
chester
comments (
29
)
midomashakil
posted
the 11/27/2020 at 07:13 PM
congratulation bro
chester
posted
the 11/27/2020 at 07:14 PM
midomashakil
waax
posted
the 11/27/2020 at 07:14 PM
Alors coil whine ou pas coil whine?
kurosama
posted
the 11/27/2020 at 07:14 PM
Ah tiens je suis en train de faire Jedi sur One X,putain mais c'est sublime,juste le framerate qui part en vrille desfois.Ca donne quoi sur PS5?
suzukube
posted
the 11/27/2020 at 07:15 PM
chester
GG à toi, enjoy bro, la mienne est... perdue
stephenking
posted
the 11/27/2020 at 07:17 PM
suzukube
elle est pas perdue pour tout le monde
suzukube
posted
the 11/27/2020 at 07:17 PM
kurosama
Tu l'avais fait sur quoi ? RIP si tu l'as fait sur Xbox One S, les 540p étaient honteux (on peut le revoir sur Series S lol).
chester
posted
the 11/27/2020 at 07:19 PM
kurosama
sur PS5 et les Xbox Series le framerate est locké à 60fps
waax
j'adore
suzukube
en bon j'espère que ta console sera vite livré
waax
posted
the 11/27/2020 at 07:21 PM
chester
What?
t'as du coil whine ou pas? C'est une vraie question.
ravyxxs
posted
the 11/27/2020 at 07:22 PM
Beau tapis
Sinon bon jeu.
gemini
posted
the 11/27/2020 at 07:22 PM
Bon jeu à toi! Et bonne gen'
suzukube
posted
the 11/27/2020 at 07:23 PM
stephenking
chester
J'm'inquiète pas plus que ça, au pire c'est qu'une question de temps, on sait tous ce qu'il se passe en ce moment sur les livraisons
!
waurius59
posted
the 11/27/2020 at 07:24 PM
J'espère un deuxième jeu fallen order
leviamor
posted
the 11/27/2020 at 07:26 PM
J'attends toujours la mienne ... Profite bien
chester
posted
the 11/27/2020 at 07:27 PM
suzukube
gemini
merci
ravyxxs
thanks
waax
non j'ai pas de sifflement pour l'instant
waax
posted
the 11/27/2020 at 07:27 PM
chester
kurosama
posted
the 11/27/2020 at 07:29 PM
suzukube
toi aussi sur le stream de Rose
Je le fais sur One X,ça pete,mais ça rame desfois.
skuldleif
posted
the 11/27/2020 at 07:38 PM
chester
pour avoir les 60 fps faut etre en mode perf et du coup etre en 1080p non?
zanpa
posted
the 11/27/2020 at 07:40 PM
les photos c'est pas ton point fort
chester
posted
the 11/27/2020 at 07:48 PM
zanpa
skuldleif
oui c'est en 1080p sur PS5 et 1440p sur Series X
liquidsnake66
posted
the 11/27/2020 at 07:52 PM
Sony qui nous explique depuis des années que la rétro c'est useless mais à part ça et du cross gen il reste quoi ? Bon jeu à toi malgré tout
killia
posted
the 11/27/2020 at 07:55 PM
Tu vas pouvoir te faire des parties enflammées sur Halo Infinite
Ah merde mauvaise console
Plus sérieusement, vraiment bonne session de jeu dessus.
Et pour moi aussi Star Wars est un des jeux que je veux faire (finir) sur PS5 quand je l'aurais. Je trouvais le frame un peu à l'ouest sur ma PS4 Pro
escobar
posted
the 11/27/2020 at 07:55 PM
chester
c'est une LG oled ? quelle modele ?
chester
posted
the 11/27/2020 at 07:58 PM
escobar
lg oled 65 pouces
kaiserstark
posted
the 11/27/2020 at 07:59 PM
suzukube
Bienvenue au club des PS5 disparues lors de leurs livraisons.
skuldleif
posted
the 11/27/2020 at 08:00 PM
chester
ok merci j'aurais aimé 4k60 mais je ferais avec
chester
posted
the 11/27/2020 at 08:01 PM
killia
la Series X est aussi à la maison et j'attends Halo INFINITE. Le framerate de ce Star War est locké à 60fps sur PS5 et graphiquement ça déboite
liquidsnake66
merci
skuldleif
le 60fps est un bonheur
escobar
posted
the 11/27/2020 at 08:16 PM
chester
C7 C8 ... ?
chester
posted
the 11/27/2020 at 08:29 PM
escobar
C8
