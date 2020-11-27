Mike760
Jeux Vidéo
267
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
chester
72
Likes
Likers
chester
articles : 1268
visites since opening : 1815014
chester > blog
all
Next-Gen : J'ai enfin reçu ma PS5
Après une semaine de test, le premier constat est que la console est très calme. La manette c'est de la sorcellerie, juste incroyable.









    tags :
    9
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    kurosama, stephenking, sora78, gemini, arrrghl, uit, idd, killia, ropstar
    posted the 11/27/2020 at 07:11 PM by chester
    comments (29)
    midomashakil posted the 11/27/2020 at 07:13 PM
    congratulation bro
    chester posted the 11/27/2020 at 07:14 PM
    midomashakil
    waax posted the 11/27/2020 at 07:14 PM
    Alors coil whine ou pas coil whine?
    kurosama posted the 11/27/2020 at 07:14 PM
    Ah tiens je suis en train de faire Jedi sur One X,putain mais c'est sublime,juste le framerate qui part en vrille desfois.Ca donne quoi sur PS5?
    suzukube posted the 11/27/2020 at 07:15 PM
    chester GG à toi, enjoy bro, la mienne est... perdue
    stephenking posted the 11/27/2020 at 07:17 PM
    suzukube elle est pas perdue pour tout le monde
    suzukube posted the 11/27/2020 at 07:17 PM
    kurosama Tu l'avais fait sur quoi ? RIP si tu l'as fait sur Xbox One S, les 540p étaient honteux (on peut le revoir sur Series S lol).
    chester posted the 11/27/2020 at 07:19 PM
    kurosama sur PS5 et les Xbox Series le framerate est locké à 60fps

    waax j'adore

    suzukube en bon j'espère que ta console sera vite livré
    waax posted the 11/27/2020 at 07:21 PM
    chester What? t'as du coil whine ou pas? C'est une vraie question.
    ravyxxs posted the 11/27/2020 at 07:22 PM
    Beau tapis

    Sinon bon jeu.
    gemini posted the 11/27/2020 at 07:22 PM
    Bon jeu à toi! Et bonne gen'
    suzukube posted the 11/27/2020 at 07:23 PM
    stephenking chester J'm'inquiète pas plus que ça, au pire c'est qu'une question de temps, on sait tous ce qu'il se passe en ce moment sur les livraisons !
    waurius59 posted the 11/27/2020 at 07:24 PM
    J'espère un deuxième jeu fallen order
    leviamor posted the 11/27/2020 at 07:26 PM
    J'attends toujours la mienne ... Profite bien
    chester posted the 11/27/2020 at 07:27 PM
    suzukube

    gemini merci

    ravyxxs thanks

    waax non j'ai pas de sifflement pour l'instant
    waax posted the 11/27/2020 at 07:27 PM
    chester
    kurosama posted the 11/27/2020 at 07:29 PM
    suzukube toi aussi sur le stream de Rose Je le fais sur One X,ça pete,mais ça rame desfois.
    skuldleif posted the 11/27/2020 at 07:38 PM
    chester pour avoir les 60 fps faut etre en mode perf et du coup etre en 1080p non?
    zanpa posted the 11/27/2020 at 07:40 PM
    les photos c'est pas ton point fort
    chester posted the 11/27/2020 at 07:48 PM
    zanpa

    skuldleif oui c'est en 1080p sur PS5 et 1440p sur Series X
    liquidsnake66 posted the 11/27/2020 at 07:52 PM
    Sony qui nous explique depuis des années que la rétro c'est useless mais à part ça et du cross gen il reste quoi ? Bon jeu à toi malgré tout
    killia posted the 11/27/2020 at 07:55 PM
    Tu vas pouvoir te faire des parties enflammées sur Halo Infinite

    Ah merde mauvaise console

    Plus sérieusement, vraiment bonne session de jeu dessus.
    Et pour moi aussi Star Wars est un des jeux que je veux faire (finir) sur PS5 quand je l'aurais. Je trouvais le frame un peu à l'ouest sur ma PS4 Pro
    escobar posted the 11/27/2020 at 07:55 PM
    chester c'est une LG oled ? quelle modele ?
    chester posted the 11/27/2020 at 07:58 PM
    escobar lg oled 65 pouces
    kaiserstark posted the 11/27/2020 at 07:59 PM
    suzukube Bienvenue au club des PS5 disparues lors de leurs livraisons.
    skuldleif posted the 11/27/2020 at 08:00 PM
    chester ok merci j'aurais aimé 4k60 mais je ferais avec
    chester posted the 11/27/2020 at 08:01 PM
    killia la Series X est aussi à la maison et j'attends Halo INFINITE. Le framerate de ce Star War est locké à 60fps sur PS5 et graphiquement ça déboite

    liquidsnake66 merci

    skuldleif le 60fps est un bonheur
    escobar posted the 11/27/2020 at 08:16 PM
    chester C7 C8 ... ?
    chester posted the 11/27/2020 at 08:29 PM
    escobar C8
