Des téléviseurs SONY parfait pour la PS5 !
Sony sortira un label "Ready for PS5" qui vous permettra de choisir un téléviseurs parfait pour votre PS5, sans prise de tête ^^ !

    posted the 11/02/2020 at 04:37 PM by suzukube
    dungas73 posted the 11/02/2020 at 04:38 PM
    Mon LG 55CX est « plus que parfait »
    victorsagat posted the 11/02/2020 at 04:39 PM
    dungas73 bravo.
    minbox posted the 11/02/2020 at 04:41 PM
    Ma Samsung Q950R 8K va se régaler, vivement l'arrivée des consoles next gen
    ratchet posted the 11/02/2020 at 04:46 PM
    minbox: Tu l'as en combien de pouces baby ?
    blackoojb posted the 11/02/2020 at 04:48 PM
    Sans prise de tête mais avec un trou dans le porte monnaie vu comment sony abuse sur le prix de ces TV...
    walterwhite posted the 11/02/2020 at 04:49 PM
    LG C9 plus que ready

    Quand tu goûtes à l’OLED c’est impossible de revenir en arrière
    5120x2880 posted the 11/02/2020 at 04:49 PM
    Je préfère connaitre les specs plutôt de gober un logo marketing.
    suzukube posted the 11/02/2020 at 04:51 PM
    5120x2880 C'est surtout que j'aime bien PEPE et que je voulais partager sa vidéo, j'avoue.

    Par contre complètement naze de pas avoir une PS5 dans le Show Room de Sony ! C'est à Shanks qu'ils l'ont envoyé !
