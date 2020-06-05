accueil
Let the Carnage Begin
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
raiko
Microsoft fait des progrès ...
Microsoft
... on est la veille de leur mini évènement pour présenter les jeux de leur future console ... et ça n'a pas encore été leaké !!!
Voilà c'était juste histoire de dire un truc comme ça
posted the 05/06/2020 at 04:37 PM by
raiko
comments (
17
)
vyse
posted
the 05/06/2020 at 04:38 PM
kirianu
posted
the 05/06/2020 at 04:39 PM
Pourvue que ça dure
raiko
posted
the 05/06/2020 at 04:42 PM
wickette
posted
the 05/06/2020 at 04:42 PM
En même temps quand t'es confiné tu fais pas appel à des events manager, ton trailer n'est pas forcément vu et édité par pleins de gens externes et t'imprimes pas 5000 posters etc donc ca fuit moins.
T'inquiètes en fin d'année ca refuitera ^^
mafacenligne
posted
the 05/06/2020 at 04:43 PM
les gens sont tous dehors ! ils préparent le dé-confinement et ça fait du bruit .
maxleresistant
posted
the 05/06/2020 at 04:46 PM
il reste 24h
shinz0
posted
the 05/06/2020 at 04:49 PM
Peut-être que les insiders et les hackeurs s'en foutent
escobar
posted
the 05/06/2020 at 04:51 PM
Tout se passe comme prévu
octobar
posted
the 05/06/2020 at 04:58 PM
On sait si il y aura beaucoup de jeux / durée de la conf ?
playstation2008
posted
the 05/06/2020 at 05:07 PM
Beh si y a Cyberpunk, le Harry Potter RPG, le nouveau Batman, ... ça fait beaucoup de jeux déjà existant ou déjà leak, non ?
sora78
posted
the 05/06/2020 at 05:09 PM
playstation2008
Yep mais ça reste du lourd
Surtout le Harry Potter et Beyond Good & Evil 2 si possible
playstation2008
posted
the 05/06/2020 at 05:10 PM
sora78
Ah mais carrément !!! Tous ceux que je cite je veux les voir tourner
Et BGE 2... tu m'envoies du rêve là
maxleresistant
posted
the 05/06/2020 at 05:19 PM
sora78
j'avais oublié qu'on attends BGE2! Un jour peut etre.
The Wild aussi
defcon5
posted
the 05/06/2020 at 05:19 PM
déjà, ils ont bien ni..é les insiders en présentant la console fin décembre
gemini
posted
the 05/06/2020 at 05:30 PM
Certaines mauvaises langues diraient qu'il faut quelque chose à leaker pour leaker mais nous attendront patiemment de voir enfin les premiers jeux next-gen ^^
sora78
posted
the 05/06/2020 at 05:33 PM
maxleresistant
Yep, mais Wild c'est Sony et le studio de Michel Ancel. Il est surement porté sur PS5 depuis un moment
whiteweedow25
posted
the 05/06/2020 at 05:41 PM
Va t on enfin voir Elden Ring ?
