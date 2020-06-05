Let the Carnage Begin
all
Microsoft fait des progrès ...
Microsoft
... on est la veille de leur mini évènement pour présenter les jeux de leur future console ... et ça n'a pas encore été leaké !!!

Voilà c'était juste histoire de dire un truc comme ça
    posted the 05/06/2020 at 04:37 PM by raiko
    comments (17)
    vyse posted the 05/06/2020 at 04:38 PM
    kirianu posted the 05/06/2020 at 04:39 PM
    Pourvue que ça dure
    raiko posted the 05/06/2020 at 04:42 PM
    wickette posted the 05/06/2020 at 04:42 PM
    En même temps quand t’es confiné tu fais pas appel à des events manager, ton trailer n’est pas forcément vu et édité par pleins de gens externes et t’imprimes pas 5000 posters etc donc ca fuit moins.

    T’inquiètes en fin d’année ca refuitera ^^
    mafacenligne posted the 05/06/2020 at 04:43 PM
    les gens sont tous dehors ! ils préparent le dé-confinement et ça fait du bruit .
    maxleresistant posted the 05/06/2020 at 04:46 PM
    il reste 24h
    shinz0 posted the 05/06/2020 at 04:49 PM
    Peut-être que les insiders et les hackeurs s'en foutent
    escobar posted the 05/06/2020 at 04:51 PM
    Tout se passe comme prévu
    octobar posted the 05/06/2020 at 04:58 PM
    On sait si il y aura beaucoup de jeux / durée de la conf ?
    playstation2008 posted the 05/06/2020 at 05:07 PM
    Beh si y a Cyberpunk, le Harry Potter RPG, le nouveau Batman, ... ça fait beaucoup de jeux déjà existant ou déjà leak, non ?
    sora78 posted the 05/06/2020 at 05:09 PM
    playstation2008 Yep mais ça reste du lourd

    Surtout le Harry Potter et Beyond Good & Evil 2 si possible
    playstation2008 posted the 05/06/2020 at 05:10 PM
    sora78 Ah mais carrément !!! Tous ceux que je cite je veux les voir tourner Et BGE 2... tu m'envoies du rêve là
    maxleresistant posted the 05/06/2020 at 05:19 PM
    sora78 j'avais oublié qu'on attends BGE2! Un jour peut etre.
    The Wild aussi
    defcon5 posted the 05/06/2020 at 05:19 PM
    déjà, ils ont bien ni..é les insiders en présentant la console fin décembre
    gemini posted the 05/06/2020 at 05:30 PM
    Certaines mauvaises langues diraient qu'il faut quelque chose à leaker pour leaker mais nous attendront patiemment de voir enfin les premiers jeux next-gen ^^
    sora78 posted the 05/06/2020 at 05:33 PM
    maxleresistant Yep, mais Wild c'est Sony et le studio de Michel Ancel. Il est surement porté sur PS5 depuis un moment
    whiteweedow25 posted the 05/06/2020 at 05:41 PM
    Va t on enfin voir Elden Ring ?
