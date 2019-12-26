profile
Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
all
Evolution ventes de consoles depuis 1972
Evolution des ventes de consoles par marque :



Evolution des ventes de consoles :

    posted the 12/26/2019 at 05:50 PM by djfab
    spilner posted the 12/26/2019 at 06:23 PM
    Sony débarque bien après les piliers et casse le Game DI-RECT
    alucard13 posted the 12/26/2019 at 06:33 PM
    spilner c'est dingue rien que la ps1 a tout écrabouillé
    jf17 posted the 12/26/2019 at 06:34 PM
    spilner Sony est arrivé quand le jeux vidéo a été démocratisé
    Nintendo a fais le boulot tout seul
    alucard13 posted the 12/26/2019 at 06:34 PM
    spilner mais faut quand même faut avoué que MS avec 3 consoles s'en sont plutôt bien sorti.
    barberousse posted the 12/26/2019 at 06:36 PM
    jf17 démocratisé chez mioches, puis Sony est arrivé et a démocratisé le JV chez les adultes
    alucard13 posted the 12/26/2019 at 06:43 PM
    barberousse non sony ont démocratisé chez les mioches devenue adultes qui mioches avait été démocratisés par nintendo
    shambala93 posted the 12/26/2019 at 06:58 PM
    jf17
    Il y a une mani depuis quelques années à déformer l’histoire avec un H en fonction de ses goûts, couleur politiques, religion, ou en l’occurrence, allégeance à une marque qui vend du plastoc...
    idd posted the 12/26/2019 at 07:53 PM
    cte suspense sur la fin entre la ds et la ps1
    minbox posted the 12/26/2019 at 08:17 PM
    Sony
