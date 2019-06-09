accueil
- ダリ と 淳 -
profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
articles :
667
visites since opening :
881945
rbz
> blog
[OST]Pokemon masters qui poutre Epée & Bouclier
OSEFLand
on m'explique pourquoi l'ost d'un jeu smartphone est infiniment plus quali que l'opus canonique, bordel
posted the 09/06/2019 at 08:19 AM by
rbz
ootaniisensei
posted
the 09/06/2019 at 08:27 AM
Merde battle boss trainer elle déboite
rbz
posted
the 09/06/2019 at 08:31 AM
ootaniisensei
voila ce qu'on a pour épée a la place
https://youtu.be/i9hsWN4ok8k
ootaniisensei
posted
the 09/06/2019 at 08:34 AM
rbz
c'est ... Différents
En espérant que ça remonte jusqu'à GF et qu'ils changent ça pour les prochains
axlenz
posted
the 09/06/2019 at 08:37 AM
rbz
Mais pourtant l'ost de épée dont tu viens d'envoyer le lien je le trouve pas mal. Ça fait un peu trop style électro mais il y a un certain atmosphère dedans
rbz
posted
the 09/06/2019 at 08:44 AM
axlenz
c'est une des moins éclaté qu'on a entendu, le wild battle et trainer battle sont rincé
gamergunz
posted
the 09/06/2019 at 09:18 AM
axlenz
pareil j'aime bien aussi au début ça m'a fait bizarre mais je m'y suis fait.
runrunsekai
posted
the 09/06/2019 at 09:20 AM
je voulais faire un article y a plusieurs jour mais j'ai abandonné. Content de voir que je suis pas le seul a penser xD
Ce mec aurait du etre sur l'OST de Epee Bouclier lol
rbz
posted
the 09/06/2019 at 09:21 AM
gamergunz
au début ça m'a fait bizarre mais je m'y suis fait.
c'est commun comme réaction,en s’habituant a réecouter de la daube, on fini par s'y faire.
pharrell
posted
the 09/06/2019 at 09:38 AM
Je m'en tape de l'OST des pokemon je joue sans le son... Aucun intérêt.
gamergunz
posted
the 09/06/2019 at 09:39 AM
rbz
ben après je dirais pas que c'est la meilleure non loin de la mais ça ne me dérange plus pour le moment.
sonilka
posted
the 09/06/2019 at 09:39 AM
On peut aussi attendre la sortie de EB avant de faire des comparaisons avec un jeu complet.
pharrell
elle doivent être sacrément triste tes parties. Surtout vu la qualité des thèmes de certaines villes/routes/combats.
https://youtu.be/i9hsWN4ok8k
En espérant que ça remonte jusqu'à GF et qu'ils changent ça pour les prochains
Ce mec aurait du etre sur l'OST de Epee Bouclier lol
c'est commun comme réaction,en s’habituant a réecouter de la daube, on fini par s'y faire.
pharrell elle doivent être sacrément triste tes parties. Surtout vu la qualité des thèmes de certaines villes/routes/combats.