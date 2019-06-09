- ダリ と 淳 -
profile
Jeux Vidéo
257
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
rbz
70
Likes
Likers
rbz
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 667
visites since opening : 881945
rbz > blog
all
[OST]Pokemon masters qui poutre Epée & Bouclier
OSEFLand










on m'explique pourquoi l'ost d'un jeu smartphone est infiniment plus quali que l'opus canonique, bordel

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/06/2019 at 08:19 AM by rbz
    comments (11)
    ootaniisensei posted the 09/06/2019 at 08:27 AM
    Merde battle boss trainer elle déboite
    rbz posted the 09/06/2019 at 08:31 AM
    ootaniisensei voila ce qu'on a pour épée a la place
    https://youtu.be/i9hsWN4ok8k
    ootaniisensei posted the 09/06/2019 at 08:34 AM
    rbz c'est ... Différents

    En espérant que ça remonte jusqu'à GF et qu'ils changent ça pour les prochains
    axlenz posted the 09/06/2019 at 08:37 AM
    rbz Mais pourtant l'ost de épée dont tu viens d'envoyer le lien je le trouve pas mal. Ça fait un peu trop style électro mais il y a un certain atmosphère dedans
    rbz posted the 09/06/2019 at 08:44 AM
    axlenz c'est une des moins éclaté qu'on a entendu, le wild battle et trainer battle sont rincé
    gamergunz posted the 09/06/2019 at 09:18 AM
    axlenz pareil j'aime bien aussi au début ça m'a fait bizarre mais je m'y suis fait.
    runrunsekai posted the 09/06/2019 at 09:20 AM
    je voulais faire un article y a plusieurs jour mais j'ai abandonné. Content de voir que je suis pas le seul a penser xD

    Ce mec aurait du etre sur l'OST de Epee Bouclier lol
    rbz posted the 09/06/2019 at 09:21 AM
    gamergunz au début ça m'a fait bizarre mais je m'y suis fait.
    c'est commun comme réaction,en s’habituant a réecouter de la daube, on fini par s'y faire.
    pharrell posted the 09/06/2019 at 09:38 AM
    Je m'en tape de l'OST des pokemon je joue sans le son... Aucun intérêt.
    gamergunz posted the 09/06/2019 at 09:39 AM
    rbz ben après je dirais pas que c'est la meilleure non loin de la mais ça ne me dérange plus pour le moment.
    sonilka posted the 09/06/2019 at 09:39 AM
    On peut aussi attendre la sortie de EB avant de faire des comparaisons avec un jeu complet.

    pharrell elle doivent être sacrément triste tes parties. Surtout vu la qualité des thèmes de certaines villes/routes/combats.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre