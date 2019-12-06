accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
.Coco l'asticot.
profile
255
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
mickurt
,
lafontaine
,
jeanouillz
,
momotaros
,
minx
,
aiolia081
,
loudiyi
,
shanks
,
nayth57
,
cuthbert
,
supatony
,
binou87
,
trungz
,
drakeramore
,
akd
,
fifine
,
hyoga57
,
neokiller
,
thugstas
,
tripy73
,
terminator
,
milo42
,
svr
,
fullbuster
,
escobar
,
jf17
,
asakim
,
zimtom77
,
lz
,
minbox
,
latimevic
,
giusnake
,
kurosama
,
anakaris
,
linkiorra
,
chester
,
strifedcloud
,
arngrim
,
elricyann
,
e3payne
,
jaune
,
trezert
,
link49
,
lecauchemaredegamekyo
,
eldren
,
sauronsg
,
pist5
,
majorevo
,
xtitlasx54
,
opthomas
,
roy001
,
choupiloutre
,
crazyfrag51
,
beni
,
ritalix
,
kenshuiin
,
bandito
,
gamerdome
,
asus
,
anonymous340
,
furtifdor
,
zabuza
,
raoh38
,
parazyt6425
,
bboxy
,
badaboumisback
,
maldara69600
,
jwolf
,
evilboss
,
lolnope
,
slyvador
,
quantys
,
darkyx
,
idd
,
ryohazuki
,
bianh
,
turiinoi
,
kiruo
,
squall04
,
echizen
,
link571
,
kisukesan
,
monkeydluffy
,
draer
,
chronokami
,
vlexx
,
minicupi
,
wolfheart
,
ashern
,
plistter
,
kyogamer
,
nindo64
,
darksephiroth
,
skypirate
,
hado78
,
wadewilson
,
mrnuage
,
meruem
,
hir0k
,
gizmo2142
,
lowckon
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
xslayx
,
heson
,
koriyu
,
jojoplay4
,
voxen
,
ikagura
,
racsnk
,
jackfisher
,
nekokevin
,
kuramayohko
,
rkm18
,
freematt
,
aros
,
vincecastel
,
cyberbox86
,
leblogdeshacka
,
onirinku
,
bladagun
,
stardustx
,
vanilla59
,
artornass
,
blackbox
,
odv78
,
rosewood
,
mrgwak
,
serebii
,
pizza3fromage
,
sasuke66
,
toucko
,
orosama
,
oloman334
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
geugeuz
,
tidusx59
,
basto
,
alexmartin0146
,
docteurdeggman
,
kensama
,
iglooo
,
lambo
,
nekonoctis
,
theshareplayers
,
loydg13
,
sephiroth07
,
alexkidd
,
ellie
,
xell
,
belisama
,
niveforever
,
olimar59
,
gamergunz
,
shiroyashagin
,
fortep
,
misterreno
,
akinen
,
kikibearentongues
,
diablass59
,
shadow6666
,
cflamm
,
nduvel
,
stampead
,
joeystar
,
birmou
,
cedrich74
,
zettaomega
,
kanda
,
kibix971
,
frocobo
,
jenicris
,
jeuxvideo2
,
jozen15
,
mitenso
,
bliss02
,
sid
,
saitama75
,
mrbob
,
clashroyale
,
cristaleus
,
megadante
,
naruto780
,
kevisiano
,
captaintoad974
,
serialgamer7
,
terranova
,
neckbreaker71
,
tutuimpressiv
,
allgamesbeta
,
junaldinho
,
drockspace
,
bloodborne
,
samsuki
,
rayjin
,
ratomuerto49
,
shinz0
,
jackofblade701
,
nicolasgourry
,
myki
,
coco98bis
,
mystik13
,
shhlkjhgfd
,
yamapi
,
torotoro59
,
redmi31
,
samlokal
,
onykarts
,
phedioss
,
iglou
,
youtube06
,
sangokan
,
daevon
,
gunstarred
,
rayzorx09
,
xxxxxx0
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
jasonm
,
songokuu
,
flom
,
raph64
,
roxloud
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxss
,
tolgafury
,
rachidd
,
kenpokan
,
hebuspsa
,
romgamer6859
,
vadorswitch
,
awamy02
,
chiotgamer
,
archesstat
,
osiris
,
kaiserx
,
cajp45
,
axlenz
,
alucard13
,
benji54
,
ykarin
,
salocin
,
triku
,
darkhan
,
kamina
,
yogfei
,
receiversms
,
dooku
,
smokeboom
,
johnt
,
aym
,
edgar
,
tit64
,
link1983
,
hyunckel
,
princedupersil01
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
126
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
sorow
,
tvirus
,
supatony
,
boyd
,
vonkuru
,
youki
,
totoya
,
alexkidd
,
sokarius
,
vincerom
,
grayfoxx
,
m4nhunt
,
escobar
,
tonytru4n
,
balle
,
greil93
,
jazzman
,
zabuza
,
kizito5
,
sboubi
,
voxen
,
trungz
,
lanni
,
svenzo
,
teel
,
papysnake
,
wanda
,
eldren
,
fullbuster
,
cuthbert
,
strifedcloud
,
musashimiyamoto
,
battossai
,
lucrate
,
estellise
,
sephiroth07
,
asakim
,
minx
,
liquidus
,
dabaz
,
idd
,
alozius
,
aiolia081
,
jaune
,
rosewood
,
binou87
,
docteurdeggman
,
svr
,
hipou
,
stonesjack
,
shincloud
,
achille
,
000000000000000000
,
loudiyi
,
pokute
,
thor
,
kiruo
,
jf17
,
kasumi
,
krjc
,
hipo
,
ellie
,
shanks
,
momotaros
,
giusnake
,
goldmen33
,
calishnikov
,
darkvador
,
gunotak
,
drakeramore
,
musicforlife
,
elricyann
,
chester
,
asus
,
hyoga57
,
darkyx
,
minbox
,
vlade
,
diablass59
,
dx93
,
foxstep
,
blackbox
,
arngrim
,
nobleswan
,
darkfoxx
,
gizmo2142
,
link80
,
tuni
,
link49
,
jeanouillz
,
heracles
,
bladagun
,
kisukesan
,
kenpokan
,
odv78
,
drockspace
,
spawnini
,
opthomas
,
cb
,
leonr4
,
ninja17
,
iiii
,
terminator
,
shiroyashagin
,
carapuce
,
duff15
,
neckbreaker71
,
darkparadize
,
misterpixel
,
raph64
,
osiris
,
defqon1985
,
mikazaki
,
iglooo
,
stampead
,
biboys
,
siil
,
crimson7
,
gunhedtv
,
jwolf
,
negan
,
klapo
,
torotoro59
,
receiversms
,
hijikatamayora13
,
cloc
kurosama
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
831
visites since opening :
894354
kurosama
> blog
C'est bon ça quand meme
Petite collection bien sympathique
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/12/2019 at 12:11 AM by
kurosama
comments (
8
)
amassous
posted
the 06/12/2019 at 12:20 AM
Faut qu’il fasse une MAJ pour retirer les artwork des bords de l’écran.
chiotgamer
posted
the 06/12/2019 at 12:43 AM
J'étais choqué par le remake quand on sait à quoi ressemble celui de Secret sur vita
stefanpsp
posted
the 06/12/2019 at 12:48 AM
Seiken 3 remake
micablo
posted
the 06/12/2019 at 06:59 AM
40 boules pour 3 roms...
tit64
posted
the 06/12/2019 at 07:07 AM
micablo
oui abuse clairement mais ce sont des chefs doeuvres du jeu video dont le 1 qui fait parti du top de mes jeux ttes consoles confondues, tu nas peut etre pas connu!
piratees
posted
the 06/12/2019 at 10:15 AM
c'est claire depuis le temps que je le voulais le 3 FR officiel je le préco sur le site square enix.
https://store.eu.square-enix-games.com/fr_FR/product/564551/collection-of-mana-nintendo-switch
tlj
posted
the 06/12/2019 at 04:20 PM
Jamais accroché à secret of mana, pourtant j'aurais aimé
micablo
posted
the 06/12/2019 at 05:57 PM
tit64
Pas le 1er mais si j'ai envie de le découvrir, je le mettrais sur mon PC ou mon smartphone (pour le mode portable), au moins je ne validerai pas ce v(i)ol en règle.
En temps que fan de la série, il est de mon devoir de ne pas tirer la licence vers le bas en validant ce genre de merde. Par contre le trials of mana m'intéresse au plus haut point et ce sera probablement day one (sauf mauvaise surprise)!
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
https://store.eu.square-enix-games.com/fr_FR/product/564551/collection-of-mana-nintendo-switch
En temps que fan de la série, il est de mon devoir de ne pas tirer la licence vers le bas en validant ce genre de merde. Par contre le trials of mana m'intéresse au plus haut point et ce sera probablement day one (sauf mauvaise surprise)!