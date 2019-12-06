.Coco l'asticot.
profile
Jeux Vidéo
255
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
kurosama
126
Likes
Likers
kurosama
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 831
visites since opening : 894354
kurosama > blog
C'est bon ça quand meme
Petite collection bien sympathique
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/12/2019 at 12:11 AM by kurosama
    comments (8)
    amassous posted the 06/12/2019 at 12:20 AM
    Faut qu’il fasse une MAJ pour retirer les artwork des bords de l’écran.
    chiotgamer posted the 06/12/2019 at 12:43 AM
    J'étais choqué par le remake quand on sait à quoi ressemble celui de Secret sur vita
    stefanpsp posted the 06/12/2019 at 12:48 AM
    Seiken 3 remake
    micablo posted the 06/12/2019 at 06:59 AM
    40 boules pour 3 roms...
    tit64 posted the 06/12/2019 at 07:07 AM
    micablo oui abuse clairement mais ce sont des chefs doeuvres du jeu video dont le 1 qui fait parti du top de mes jeux ttes consoles confondues, tu nas peut etre pas connu!
    piratees posted the 06/12/2019 at 10:15 AM
    c'est claire depuis le temps que je le voulais le 3 FR officiel je le préco sur le site square enix.

    https://store.eu.square-enix-games.com/fr_FR/product/564551/collection-of-mana-nintendo-switch
    tlj posted the 06/12/2019 at 04:20 PM
    Jamais accroché à secret of mana, pourtant j'aurais aimé
    micablo posted the 06/12/2019 at 05:57 PM
    tit64 Pas le 1er mais si j'ai envie de le découvrir, je le mettrais sur mon PC ou mon smartphone (pour le mode portable), au moins je ne validerai pas ce v(i)ol en règle.
    En temps que fan de la série, il est de mon devoir de ne pas tirer la licence vers le bas en validant ce genre de merde. Par contre le trials of mana m'intéresse au plus haut point et ce sera probablement day one (sauf mauvaise surprise)!
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre