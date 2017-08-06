VIDEO
Little Kitty, Big City / Éditeur et développeur : Double Dagger Studio / 9.11.2024
Yars Rising / Éditeur : Atari / Développeur : WayForward / 2024
Refind Self : The Personality Test Game / Éditeur : PLAYISM / Développeur : Lizardry / Été 2024
Sticky Business / Éditeur : Assemble Entertainment / Développeur : Spellgarden Games /
Disponible
Antonblast / Éditeur et développeur : Summitsphere / 12.11.2024 / Exclu console tempo + Démo dispo
Valley Peaks / Éditeur : Those Awesome Guys / Développeur : Tub Club / 2024 / Exclu console tempo
Lorelei and the Laser Eyes / Éditeur : Annapurna Interactive / Développeur : Simogo / 16.05.2024 / Exclu console tempo
Europa / Éditeur : Future Friends Games / 2024 / Démo dispo
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate / Juillet 2024 / Exclu console tempo
Cat Quest III / Éditeur : Kepler Interactive / Développeur : The Gentlebros / 8.08.2024 / Démo disponible
Stitch /
Disponible
BZZZT / Éditeur : CINEMAX GAMES / Développeur : KO.DLL / Été 2024
Schim / Développeur : Ewoud van der Werf / 18.08.2024
Animal Well / Éditeur : Bigmode / Développeur : Billy Basso / Bigmode / 9.05.2024
Duck Detective : The Secret Salami / Éditeur et développeur : Happy Broccoli Games / 23.05.2024
Another Crab’s Treasure / Éditeur et développeur : Aggro Crab / 25.04.2024
SteamWorld Heist II / Éditeur : Thunderful Publishing / 8.05.2024
