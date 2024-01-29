PS5 Semaine 03 : du 15/01/2024 au 20/01/2024
1) The Last Of Us Part II Remastered (PS5) / Nouveau
2) Prince Of Persia : The Lost Crown (PS5) / Nouveau
3) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Switch) / -1
4) Prince Of Persia : The Lost Crown (Switch) / Nouveau
5) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / -1
The Last Of Us Part II Remastered
Prince Of Persia : The Lost Crown
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
PS4
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
EA Sports FC 24
Hogwarts Legacy
XSeriesX
Prince Of Persia : The Lost Crown
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
EA SPORTS FC 24
XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Tales Of Symphonia Remastered - Chosen Edition
Switch
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Prince Of Persia : The Lost Crown
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
PC
EA SPORTS FC 24
Minecraft Java & Bedrock
Dead space Remake
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
tags :
posted the 01/29/2024 at 01:40 PM by nicolasgourry
Prince Of Persia : The Lost Crown (PS5) > Prince Of Persia : The Lost Crown (Switch)
01 [PS5] THE LAST OF US PART II REMASTERED
02 [PS5] PRINCE OF PERSIA THE LOST CROWN
03 [NSW] SUPER MARIO BROS. WONDER
04 [NSW] PRINCE OF PERSIA THE LOST CROWN
05 [NSW] MARIO KART 8 DELUXE
06 [NSW] ANOTHER CODE RECOLLECTION
07 [NSW] HOGWARTS LEGACY
08 [PS5] MARVEL'S SPIDER-MAN 2
09 [NSW] MINECRAFT
10 [NSW] THE LEGEND OF ZELDA TEARS OF THE KINGDOM
source : gfk france
Faudrait enquêter pour savoir ou est passé l'araignée dans les charts anglais. Un idée Guiguif ??
Guiguignol
Sinon je vois que t'es reparti dans ton arc "ban de l'infini" et passe tes aprem a faire de nouvelles adresses mails pour créer de nouveaux comptes, pauvre vie de merde que tu as D'ailleurs c'est fini "Douglas" ? t'as trop honte le clebard ?
leonr4 djfab c'est dur d’éradiquer les punaises de lit