

Semaine 03 : du 15/01/2024 au 20/01/2024



1) The Last Of Us Part II Remastered (PS5) / Nouveau

2) Prince Of Persia : The Lost Crown (PS5) / Nouveau

3) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Switch) / -1

4) Prince Of Persia : The Lost Crown (Switch) / Nouveau

5) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / -1

S.E.L.L.

S.E.L.L.

Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.