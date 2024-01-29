vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
profile
Jeux Vidéo
277
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
group information
TOP-France
8
Likes
Likers
name : TOP-France
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
screen name : topfr
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/topfr
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 08/26/2019
last update : 01/29/2024
description : Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
tags :
articles : 231
visites since opening : 367412
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
channel
Top France / Semaine 03 / 2024

Semaine 03 : du 15/01/2024 au 20/01/2024

1) The Last Of Us Part II Remastered (PS5) / Nouveau
2) Prince Of Persia : The Lost Crown (PS5) / Nouveau
3) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Switch) / -1
4) Prince Of Persia : The Lost Crown (Switch) / Nouveau
5) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / -1


PS5
The Last Of Us Part II Remastered
Prince Of Persia : The Lost Crown
Marvel's Spider-Man 2

PS4
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
EA Sports FC 24
Hogwarts Legacy

XSeriesX
Prince Of Persia : The Lost Crown
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
EA SPORTS FC 24

XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Tales Of Symphonia Remastered - Chosen Edition

Switch
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Prince Of Persia : The Lost Crown
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

PC
EA SPORTS FC 24
Minecraft Java & Bedrock
Dead space Remake

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/29/2024 at 01:40 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (7)
    guiguif posted the 01/29/2024 at 01:43 PM
    1) The Last Of Us Part II Remastered (PS5)


    Prince Of Persia : The Lost Crown (PS5) > Prince Of Persia : The Lost Crown (Switch)
    leonr4 posted the 01/29/2024 at 01:48 PM
    WEEK 03, 2024 (JAN 15 - JAN 21) - [PHYSICAL ONLY / NO BUNDLE]

    01 [PS5] THE LAST OF US PART II REMASTERED
    02 [PS5] PRINCE OF PERSIA THE LOST CROWN
    03 [NSW] SUPER MARIO BROS. WONDER
    04 [NSW] PRINCE OF PERSIA THE LOST CROWN
    05 [NSW] MARIO KART 8 DELUXE
    06 [NSW] ANOTHER CODE RECOLLECTION
    07 [NSW] HOGWARTS LEGACY
    08 [PS5] MARVEL'S SPIDER-MAN 2
    09 [NSW] MINECRAFT
    10 [NSW] THE LEGEND OF ZELDA TEARS OF THE KINGDOM

    source : gfk france
    benedikta16 posted the 01/29/2024 at 03:10 PM
    L'araignée qui disparait du top 5 France et qui a totalement disparu des charts UK

    Faudrait enquêter pour savoir ou est passé l'araignée dans les charts anglais. Un idée Guiguif ??

    Guiguignol
    leonr4 posted the 01/29/2024 at 03:22 PM
    Il faut faire un truc pour le parasite.
    djfab posted the 01/29/2024 at 03:25 PM
    Leonr4 : +10000 Apparemment il s'était fait bannir et a recréer un nouveau compte au vu du profil...
    guiguif posted the 01/29/2024 at 03:27 PM
    benedikta16 Donc si je comprend bien, tu viens me taunt parce que Spider-Man 2 est sorti du top 5 alors que The Last of Us 2 autre exclue Sony le remplace a la tete du top ? T'es pas un teubé Douglecleps ?

    Sinon je vois que t'es reparti dans ton arc "ban de l'infini" et passe tes aprem a faire de nouvelles adresses mails pour créer de nouveaux comptes, pauvre vie de merde que tu as D'ailleurs c'est fini "Douglas" ? t'as trop honte le clebard ?

    leonr4 djfab c'est dur d’éradiquer les punaises de lit
    djfab posted the 01/29/2024 at 03:28 PM
    Guiguif : tu ne devrais même pas répondre...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo