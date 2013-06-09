accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
SONY Waypoint
profile
145
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
rosewood
,
aiolia081
,
supatony
,
shanks
,
mickurt
,
darkparadize
,
kenrock
,
fullbuster
,
soulshunt
,
trungz
,
dx93
,
minbox
,
escobar
,
traveller
,
neokiller
,
diablass59
,
anakaris
,
opthomas
,
drakeramore
,
eldren
,
e3payne
,
lordkupo
,
cyberwolf22
,
lz
,
naughtydog
,
hyoga57
,
strez
,
furtifdor
,
asus
,
bluelight
,
friteforever
,
anonymous340
,
oxy
,
kurosama
,
spawnini
,
noctisenix
,
cuthbert
,
monkeydluffy
,
jf17
,
squall04
,
badaboumisback
,
kyogamer
,
giusnake
,
lipdeutsch
,
kira93
,
killerdu34
,
nayth57
,
jojoplay4
,
aros
,
binou87
,
ninja17
,
onirinku
,
stardustx
,
rebellion
,
station4play
,
wario
,
asmita
,
oloman334
,
odv78
,
lightning
,
yosp
,
chester
,
milo42
,
t800
,
jeanouillz
,
cortes
,
narukamisan
,
heracles
,
hado78
,
gizmo2142
,
sakonoko
,
nduvel
,
jorostar
,
galneryus
,
davidhm
,
ravyxxs
,
kisukesan
,
linuxclan
,
gamergunz
,
nekonoctis
,
kazuu
,
facecloaker
,
jeuxvideo1
,
leblogdeshacka
,
kanda
,
birmou
,
leonr4
,
23h59
,
jeuxvideo2
,
megadante
,
naruto780
,
mugimando
,
spilner
,
parisesports
,
ayao
,
strifedcloud
,
byblis
,
mattewlogan
,
serialgamer7
,
kenpokan
,
hoverboard
,
blackjack
,
espiondu69
,
robinhood
,
rio33
,
shambala93
,
jerome2000
,
imprim
,
tynokarts
,
torotoro59
,
roxloud
,
inmyphone
,
ootaniisensei
,
titimovie
,
jasonm
,
rayzorx09
,
raph64
,
dedad
,
rachidd
,
tolgafury
,
burningcrimson
,
duraty
,
davonizuka
,
walterwhite
,
aym
,
trichejeux
,
sniper3d
,
ureshiisekai69
,
anaislayu
,
joueurn1
,
jeuxmobile
,
emmanue
,
mortcocasse
,
jenicris
,
lolise
,
kratoszeus
,
cannabidiol
,
sorakairi86
,
cannatonic
,
yanissou
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
arthdy
,
axlenz
,
isiel
,
kr16
name :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
official website :
http://eu.playstation.com/europe/europe_select.jhtml
group information
180
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
momotaros
,
rahxephon1
,
armaddon
,
minbox
,
hyoga57
,
supatony
,
lanni
,
kenpokan
,
greggy
,
trungz
,
aiolia081
,
twins
,
asus
,
shincloud
,
torankusu
,
tvirus
,
fullbuster
,
strez
,
svr
,
e3payne
,
asmita
,
xtitlasx54
,
amassous
,
escobar
,
furtifdor
,
jaster
,
friteforever
,
spawnini
,
ootaniisensei
,
kensamagk
,
eldren
,
mickurt
,
milo42
,
drakeramore
,
dx93
,
ninibobo
,
diablass59
,
cuthbert
,
akd
,
heracles
,
stardustx
,
shanks
,
gunotak
,
binou87
,
opthomas
,
chester
,
nayth57
,
badaboumisback
,
phase1
,
magium
,
linkiorra
,
darkyx
,
jf17
,
parazyt6425
,
hebuspsa
,
monnette
,
gantzeur
,
monkeydluffy
,
majorevo
,
loudiyi
,
4096x2160
,
naughtydog
,
jumeaux
,
lz
,
kyogamer
,
asakim
,
cajp45
,
eifeuen
,
lowckon
,
spartan1985
,
talaken
,
aros
,
vanilla59
,
liquidus
,
jwolf
,
jojoplay4
,
docteurdeggman
,
jacquelenormand
,
gizmo2142
,
kisukesan
,
umibozu
,
calishnikov
,
freematt
,
guile34
,
oloman334
,
lightning
,
sephiroth07
,
artornass
,
ichigoo
,
sakonoko
,
ocerco93
,
magneto
,
serebii
,
teasy
,
squall04
,
zendikar
,
docbrown
,
sora78
,
krash
,
sorow
,
churos45
,
t800
,
kenrock
,
leblogdeshacka
,
soulshunt
,
23h59
,
arngrim
,
leonr4
,
plistter
,
odv78
,
scalaadcaelum
,
bladagun
,
ninja17
,
geugeuz
,
killercroc
,
nindo64
,
kenshuiin
,
klepapangue
,
hado78
,
supasaiyajin
,
sorasaiku
,
niouuuuu
,
fredone
,
shiranui
,
kurosama
,
sid
,
ravyxxs
,
roxloud
,
spilner
,
shindo
,
sebalt
,
skypirate
,
esets
,
vincerom
,
fortep
,
lez93
,
cedrich74
,
birmou
,
zertry
,
sonilka
,
zettaomega
,
facecloaker
,
matjudaz
,
linuxclan
,
jeuxvideo1
,
sefirosuyanou
,
megadante
,
clashroyale
,
mugimando
,
strifedcloud
,
kabuki
,
dedad
,
saitama75
,
blackjack
,
keiyomi
,
tynokarts
,
l3andr3
,
misterpixel
,
awamy02
,
torotoro59
,
kira93
,
tolgafury
,
lyuchiwa10
,
osiris
,
delete9
,
biboys
,
cort
,
giusnake
,
altendorf
,
draer
,
mortcocasse
,
walterwhite
,
zekk
,
kr16
,
colibrie
,
kazz19
,
joueurn1
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
giochi
,
yanissou
name :
SONY Waypoint
title :
SONY Waypoint
screen name :
sonywp
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/sonywp
official website :
http://
creator :
anakaris
creation date :
09/06/2013
last update :
05/23/2022
description :
L'actualité de SONY dans son ensemble. Jeu vidéo, produit high-tech et stratégie commerciale. Créateur de l'image de profil et de l'image d'en-tête: Sora78.
tags :
playstation
sony
god of war
santa monica
media molecule
little big planet
sony computer entertainment
shenmue iii
gran turismo
uncharted
polyphony digital
naughty dog
guerrilla games
horizon
infamous
sucker punch
nier
bravia
final fantasy vii remake
android
linux
vita
vaio
xperia
street fighter v
walkman
the order 1886
casque réalité virtuelle
morpheus
rime
bloodborne
dragon quest heroes
star ocean v
world of final fantasy
articles :
1843
visites since opening :
5464661
subscribers :
220
bloggers :
4
anakaris
(creator)
lightning
(administrator)
jenicris
(administrator)
predagogue
(editor)
channel
all
Divers
Les studios Sony
Playstation 4
Playstation VR
Playstation 3
Playstation VITA
Playstation 1 & 2
Playstation Network
VAIO & informatique
BRAVIA, Télévision & cinéma
Cybershot & image
Playstation Portable
Walkman & Son
Business & stratégie commerciale
SONY Mobile & communication
Sony Online Entertainment
Interview
Sondage/Enquête
Playstation 5
PS Plus
PS Now
Histoire
cinéma/série
nouvelle catégorie
Les trophées de 5 jeux PS1 dévoilés (Platines et listes PS4/PS5 séparées)
Playstation 1 & 2
Les listes de trophées de Wild Arms, Ape Escape, Syphon Filter, Hot Shots Golf et Intelligent Qube ont été dévoilées (tous ont des trophées de platine et des listes séparées pour PS4/PS5):
https://twitter.com/Wario64/status/1528774170841997312?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1528774170841997312%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=
5 jeux parmi les 340 jeux PS1,PS2,PS3,PSP qu'il y aura au final.
tags :
sony
ps4
ps+
ps5
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
hyoga57
,
leblogdeshacka
posted the 05/23/2022 at 04:55 PM by
jenicris
comments (
13
)
balf
posted
the 05/23/2022 at 05:06 PM
Oh Wild Arms
hyoga57
posted
the 05/23/2022 at 05:26 PM
balf
Bordel, celui-là je vais prendre du plaisir à le platiner.
isora
posted
the 05/23/2022 at 05:28 PM
Wild Arms était dans la liste partagée récemment ? Sinon je suis curieux de voir les autres surprises
colt
posted
the 05/23/2022 at 05:31 PM
seul wilds arms vaut le coup dans cette liste
balf
posted
the 05/23/2022 at 05:32 PM
hyoga57
Ah oui carrément
isora
non, d'où mon étonnement justement
jenicris
posted
the 05/23/2022 at 05:33 PM
balf
isora
il n'y était pas non, idem pour Ridge Racer 2 sur PSP.
hyoga57
posted
the 05/23/2022 at 05:41 PM
jenicris
Tu vois, je te l'avais dit pour Wild Arms. Maintenant, le deuxième opus devrait logiquement suivre.
jenicris
posted
the 05/23/2022 at 05:43 PM
hyoga57
ça serait totalement logique ouaip. Surtout que le 3 est déjà dispo également.
ouroboros4
posted
the 05/23/2022 at 05:47 PM
hyoga57
j'espère que ce sera la version FR^^
ozymandias
posted
the 05/23/2022 at 06:12 PM
Putain, je ne savais pas pour Wild Arms! C’est pas mon genre de jeu, mais je lancerai le jeu juste pour l’intro.
hyoga57
posted
the 05/23/2022 at 06:26 PM
jenicris
ouroboros4
La page PSN de Wild Arms est désormais ouverte. La version Asia donc est multi langage et contient le FR.
ouroboros4
posted
the 05/23/2022 at 06:31 PM
hyoga57
magnifique
Je vais le platiner avec grand plaisir
foxstep
posted
the 05/23/2022 at 07:07 PM
Wild Arms trop bon ça, je l'achete direct si dispo sur PSN
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
isora non, d'où mon étonnement justement
Je vais le platiner avec grand plaisir