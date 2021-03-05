vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
profile
Jeux Vidéo
267
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
group information
TOP-France
6
Likes
Likers
name : TOP-France
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
screen name : topfr
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/topfr
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 08/26/2019
last update : 05/03/2021
description : Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
tags :
articles : 90
visites since opening : 141907
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
channel
Top France / Semaine 16 / 2021

Semaine 16 : du 19/04/2021 au 24/04/2021
TOUS


1) Nier Replicant Remake (PS4) / Nouveau
2) Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (Switch) / -1
3) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / -1
4) Animal Crossing : New Horizons (Switch) / -1
5) Ring Fit Adventure (Switch) / -1


PS5
Moto GP 21
Judgment
Spider-Man : Miles Morales

PS4
Nier Replicant Remake
FIFA 21
Moto GP 21

XSeriesX
Nier Replicant Remake
Moto GP 21
Judgment

XOne
FIFA 21
Call Of Duty : Black Ops Cold War
GTA V : Édition Premium

Switch
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Animal Crossing : New Horizons

PC
Nier Replicant Remake
Microsoft Flight Simulator
Les Sims 4 : Édition Standard

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/03/2021 at 07:35 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    sultano posted the 05/03/2021 at 07:40 AM
    C'est quoi cette couleur bleutée dans un top France ?
    kidicarus posted the 05/03/2021 at 07:43 AM
    sultano une erreur d'imprimerie
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo