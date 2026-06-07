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[Coup de coeur] Vivarium sur Xbox series pour 2027


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    ducknsexe, destati
    posted the 06/07/2026 at 06:21 PM by redxiii102
    comments (4)
    dokidokii posted the 06/07/2026 at 06:25 PM
    C'est innovant visuellement, mais je suis assez d'accord avec ceux qui y voient de l'utilisation de l'IA, il y a un truc bizarre
    medoo posted the 06/07/2026 at 06:26 PM
    Ma plus belle impression de ce Showcase. Je l'ai trouvé magnifique, la vibe Manga 80 est teeeeellement réussi, j'avais peine à croire que c'etait du in-game par moment.
    keiku posted the 06/07/2026 at 06:29 PM
    c'est le seul jeu que j'ai trouvé original (en plus d'être sublime) il est day one pour moi... le dessin animé interactif que j'ai toujours voulu
    ducknsexe posted the 06/07/2026 at 06:35 PM
    Whoooo' excellent avec une bonne drogue et l OST du jeu, je sent que je vais voyager très très loin
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