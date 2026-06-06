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SGF : CROSSFIRE - plus beau jeu de tir FPS ?
Solarr the PC Master
PC - PS5 - XBOX
eX-Naughty Dog & Infinity Ward

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    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/06/2026 at 12:27 AM by solarr
    comments (4)
    altendorf posted the 06/06/2026 at 12:33 AM
    Des vétérans de Naughty Dog et Infinity Ward, tu m'étonnes, belle surprise
    toninus posted the 06/06/2026 at 12:36 AM
    Déjà c'est un TPS.
    Après oui c'est joli mais j'y vois absolument rien de neuf qui me donne envie d'y jouer.
    shanks posted the 06/06/2026 at 12:44 AM
    Solarr
    Ne fait pas exprès de spam, surtout des articles déjà fait en home.
    Tout sera couvert au fur et à mesure du week-end, pas d'inquiétude.
    solarr posted the 06/06/2026 at 12:47 AM
    shanks
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