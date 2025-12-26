profile
senseisama > blog
Qui a reçu une switch 2 à Noël ?
Personnellement je ne fête pas Noël mais je serais curieux de savoir qui a reçu une switch 2.
    posted the 12/26/2025 at 01:04 PM by senseisama
    comments (21)
    micheljackson posted the 12/26/2025 at 01:07 PM
    Moi, mes parents m'en ont offert une car j'ai mal travaillé à l'école
    ouroboros4 posted the 12/26/2025 at 01:08 PM
    micheljackson Estime-toi heureux tu aurais pu avoir une Xbox
    senseisama posted the 12/26/2025 at 01:09 PM
    micheljackson mythoooooo
    senseisama posted the 12/26/2025 at 01:10 PM
    ouroboros4 ou une next playground
    pcverso posted the 12/26/2025 at 01:11 PM
    Moi j'étais deg mes parents mon mis un carton switch 2 avec une switch 1 dedans
    pcverso posted the 12/26/2025 at 01:14 PM
    Ils m'avaient déjà fait le coup avec une ps5 dans un carton pc gamer il y a 3 ans
    micheljackson posted the 12/26/2025 at 01:18 PM
    ouroboros4
    Xbox ? ça existe encore ça ?
    suzukube posted the 12/26/2025 at 01:20 PM
    Imagine t'as pas internet et tu reçois une Switch 2 avec Raidou Remastered en GKC
    senseisama posted the 12/26/2025 at 01:23 PM
    suzukube ou en plein déplacement en avion
    pcverso posted the 12/26/2025 at 01:26 PM
    Oui ou dans un sous marin a 400 m de fond
    kikoo31 posted the 12/26/2025 at 01:28 PM
    micheljackson Xbox ? ça existe encore ça ?
    put1 t'es con
    kikoo31 posted the 12/26/2025 at 01:31 PM
    senseisama tu m'en achètes un stp ??
    suzukube posted the 12/26/2025 at 01:31 PM
    senseisama moi dans l'avion, j'préfère qu'on m'offre une PS5 Pro que je peux brancher à l'écran du siège en HDMI et brancher à la prise USB de l'avion pour me faire une tite partie de Forza Horizon 5
    senseisama posted the 12/26/2025 at 01:32 PM
    kikoo31 trop Cher désolé, fiston
    senseisama posted the 12/26/2025 at 01:33 PM
    suzukube tu peux si tu es dans un jet privé. Pas besoin de connexion
    suzukube posted the 12/26/2025 at 01:38 PM
    senseisama suis-je bête, c'est sûr que le billet à 55.000 balles pour la France me permettrait de jouer à Fortnite sur PS5 Pro dans l'avion. C'est mon nouvel objectif dans la vie Même le xbox Cloud Gaming a du soucis à se faire... Avec une deuxième malette pour mes jeux physiques PS5
    senseisama posted the 12/26/2025 at 01:45 PM
    suzukube si tu as une ps5 pro c'est que tu peux te permettre de voyager en first classe
    marcelpatulacci posted the 12/26/2025 at 01:58 PM
    micheljackson
    sph1x posted the 12/26/2025 at 02:23 PM
    moi, le pack avec Mario kart world et franchement ça le fait
    retrostew posted the 12/26/2025 at 02:54 PM
    Moi ????
    byakuyatybw posted the 12/26/2025 at 03:11 PM
    Youpi je n'ai pas reçu de Switch 2 Troll à part , possible que si je finis par l'avoir , ce ne sera pas avant une baisse drastique des prix ou en occaz ET quand j'aurai un catalogue avec jeux complets sur cartouche conséquent et intéressant .... Etant collectionneur et joueur, je ne trouverais pas mon bonheur actuellement avec les portages de jeux déjà sortis ailleurs et que je possède sur lesdites machines et donc contraint de tourner en boucle sur 2 ou 3 jeux ....
