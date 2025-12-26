accueil
profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Qui a reçu une switch 2 à Noël ?
Personnellement je ne fête pas Noël mais je serais curieux de savoir qui a reçu une switch 2.
posted the 12/26/2025 at 01:04 PM by senseisama
senseisama
comments (21)
21
)
micheljackson
posted
the 12/26/2025 at 01:07 PM
Moi, mes parents m'en ont offert une car j'ai mal travaillé à l'école
ouroboros4
posted
the 12/26/2025 at 01:08 PM
micheljackson
Estime-toi heureux tu aurais pu avoir une Xbox
senseisama
posted
the 12/26/2025 at 01:09 PM
micheljackson
mythoooooo
senseisama
posted
the 12/26/2025 at 01:10 PM
ouroboros4
ou une next playground
pcverso
posted
the 12/26/2025 at 01:11 PM
Moi j'étais deg mes parents mon mis un carton switch 2 avec une switch 1 dedans
pcverso
posted
the 12/26/2025 at 01:14 PM
Ils m'avaient déjà fait le coup avec une ps5 dans un carton pc gamer il y a 3 ans
micheljackson
posted
the 12/26/2025 at 01:18 PM
ouroboros4
Xbox ? ça existe encore ça ?
suzukube
posted
the 12/26/2025 at 01:20 PM
Imagine t'as pas internet et tu reçois une Switch 2 avec Raidou Remastered en GKC
senseisama
posted
the 12/26/2025 at 01:23 PM
suzukube
ou en plein déplacement en avion
pcverso
posted
the 12/26/2025 at 01:26 PM
Oui ou dans un sous marin a 400 m de fond
kikoo31
posted
the 12/26/2025 at 01:28 PM
micheljackson
Xbox ? ça existe encore ça ?
put1 t'es con
kikoo31
posted
the 12/26/2025 at 01:31 PM
senseisama
tu m'en achètes un stp ??
suzukube
posted
the 12/26/2025 at 01:31 PM
senseisama
moi dans l'avion, j'préfère qu'on m'offre une PS5 Pro que je peux brancher à l'écran du siège en HDMI et brancher à la prise USB de l'avion pour me faire une tite partie de Forza Horizon 5
senseisama
posted
the 12/26/2025 at 01:32 PM
kikoo31
trop Cher désolé, fiston
senseisama
posted
the 12/26/2025 at 01:33 PM
suzukube
tu peux si tu es dans un jet privé. Pas besoin de connexion
suzukube
posted
the 12/26/2025 at 01:38 PM
senseisama
suis-je bête, c'est sûr que
le billet à 55.000 balles
pour la France me permettrait de jouer à Fortnite sur PS5 Pro dans l'avion. C'est mon nouvel objectif dans la vie
Même
le xbox Cloud Gaming
a du soucis à se faire... Avec une deuxième malette pour mes jeux physiques PS5
senseisama
posted
the 12/26/2025 at 01:45 PM
suzukube
si tu as une ps5 pro c'est que tu peux te permettre de voyager en first classe
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 12/26/2025 at 01:58 PM
micheljackson
sph1x
posted
the 12/26/2025 at 02:23 PM
moi, le pack avec Mario kart world et franchement ça le fait
retrostew
posted
the 12/26/2025 at 02:54 PM
Moi ????
byakuyatybw
posted
the 12/26/2025 at 03:11 PM
Youpi je n'ai pas reçu de Switch 2
Youpi je n'ai pas reçu de Switch 2

Troll à part , possible que si je finis par l'avoir , ce ne sera pas avant une baisse drastique des prix ou en occaz ET quand j'aurai un catalogue avec jeux complets sur cartouche conséquent et intéressant .... Etant collectionneur et joueur, je ne trouverais pas mon bonheur actuellement avec les portages de jeux déjà sortis ailleurs et que je possède sur lesdites machines et donc contraint de tourner en boucle sur 2 ou 3 jeux ....
