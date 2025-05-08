profile
[Evenement] Indie World / 07.08.202
Une semaine après, le Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase
Voici :



Découvrez un nouvel Indie World d'environ 15 minutes dédié aux jeux indé à venir sur Nintendo Switch 2 et Nintendo Switch !

Jeudi 7 Aout 2025 / 15H00
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6WJ1uh9CRo0
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    kevinmccallisterrr, iglooo
    posted the 08/05/2025 at 01:07 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (13)
    giru posted the 08/05/2025 at 01:08 PM
    J'aime le fait qu'ils vont nous faire toutes les formes de Direct qu'ils ont dans leur catalogue sauf celle que tout le monde attend : un Direct général sur les jeux first party
    kevisiano posted the 08/05/2025 at 01:10 PM
    Beaucoup de portage sur la Switch 2 j'imagine...
    micheljackson posted the 08/05/2025 at 01:10 PM
    "il va y avoir silksong c'est sûr "
    tripy73 posted the 08/05/2025 at 01:12 PM
    giru : c'est ça Bon après du coup une fois qu'ils auront épuisé tous les autres formats, on pourra enfin espérer avoir une ND général, la question reste de savoir quand
    cyr posted the 08/05/2025 at 01:14 PM
    tripy73 septembref? A moins que c'est un direct spécial metroid prime 4...
    tripy73 posted the 08/05/2025 at 01:16 PM
    cyr : oui c'est le plus probable, même je pense aussi qu'on aura un ND dédié à MP4, reste à savoir s'il sera avant ou après.
    ouroboros4 posted the 08/05/2025 at 01:18 PM
    natedrake posted the 08/05/2025 at 01:21 PM
    Logiquement, le prochain sera un Direct Nintendo en septembre.
    wickette posted the 08/05/2025 at 01:55 PM
    cyr
    Nintendo en temps normal a quasi toujours un direct general en septembre.
    iglooo posted the 08/05/2025 at 02:04 PM
    Le seul N-Direct qui m'intéresse réellement (du moins où y'a des attentes)
    Liste de believe:
    - Primal Planet (date)
    - La vie éternelle de Goldma [dans le cœur des français?]
    - Tactical Breach Wizards
    - Adaptation de The Alters
    - Blue Prince
    Entre autres dingueries.

    + Shadow-drop de Threads of Time
    + One More Thing: Invisible Inc. 2
    nigel posted the 08/05/2025 at 02:04 PM
    tripy73 la question reste de savoir quand
    C'est pas une très grande question. Presque tout les ans Nintendo fait un direct en Septembre autour du Tokyo Game Show.

    Je comprends même pas pourquoi y a encore des surpris que les direct de juillet sont des petits N Direct. C'est comme ça presque tout les ans.
    altendorf posted the 08/05/2025 at 02:07 PM
    Le fameux Direct de l’été
    newtechnix posted the 08/05/2025 at 02:13 PM
    J'imagine qu'ils vont surement présenté un jeu de camping AAA
