accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
profile
163
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
ntown
,
mickurt
,
supatony
,
lafontaine
,
loudiyi
,
izanami
,
zabuza
,
svr
,
trungz
,
shanks
,
escobar
,
knity
,
dx93
,
cuthbert
,
fullbuster
,
cyberwolf22
,
jf17
,
binou87
,
roivas
,
koopa
,
eldren
,
minx
,
darkparadize
,
bbox1
,
chester
,
hyoga57
,
anonymous340
,
diablass59
,
grozourson
,
sphinx
,
stonesjack
,
legends12
,
squall04
,
spawnini
,
magium
,
gaymer40
,
linkiorra
,
link49
,
lz
,
ritalix
,
lolnope
,
minbox
,
greggy
,
draer
,
anakaris
,
furtifdor
,
gizmo2142
,
wolftag2
,
leblogdeshacka
,
artornass
,
tripy73
,
stardustx
,
yka
,
onirinku
,
larrykoopa
,
lutbrok
,
hir0k
,
rebellion
,
uta
,
blackbox
,
soulshunt
,
keka
,
orosama
,
guilde
,
kisukesan
,
jpplay
,
deum
,
jeanouillz
,
opthomas
,
hado78
,
jorostar
,
olimar59
,
nduvel
,
davidhm
,
esets
,
fifine
,
misterreno
,
gamergunz
,
galneryus
,
toshiro
,
alexkidd
,
linuxclan
,
arngrim
,
jeuxvideo1
,
theshareplayers
,
bliss02
,
kanda
,
jeuxvideo2
,
cijfer
,
darkfoxx
,
isiel
,
fred2
,
naruto780
,
nakata
,
mrbob
,
psykoben
,
clashroyale
,
jenicris
,
parisesport
,
floflo
,
neckbreaker71
,
tutuimpressiv
,
blackjack
,
espiondu69
,
robinhood
,
kurosama
,
donkeykong06
,
shinz0
,
ravyxxs
,
shambala93
,
fiveagainstone
,
renton
,
jerome2000
,
rbz
,
coco98bis
,
princesnake
,
mugiwaraboy
,
samlokal
,
jeuxvideohc
,
tynokarts
,
torotoro59
,
mugimando
,
nekonoctis
,
ootaniisensei
,
titimovie
,
genraltow
,
xxxxxx0
,
jasonm
,
corrin
,
kenpokan
,
raph64
,
rachidd
,
mattewlogan
,
minimaxxx
,
benji54
,
jeuxmobile
,
triku
,
duraty
,
smokeboom
,
axlenz
,
espion
,
aym
,
trichejeux
,
few
,
salocin
,
sniper3d
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
ureshiisekai69
,
anaislayu
,
matcha
,
joueurn1
,
emmanue
,
simba66
,
roxloud
,
boyd
,
arthdy
,
amassous
,
calicot
,
namban
,
sephiroth07
,
teel
,
skk
,
idd
name :
Nintendo
official website :
http://www.nintendo.fr
profile
134
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
ing09
,
chris92
,
archesstat
,
ikazu
,
sandman
,
escobar
,
greil93
,
artemis
,
zabuza
,
cuthbert
,
zboobi
,
strifedcloud
,
stonesjack
,
musashimiyamoto
,
grozourson
,
sephiroth07
,
jeanouillz
,
traveller
,
rosewood
,
tvirus
,
grimmroy
,
amassous
,
spawnini
,
arngrim
,
amorphe
,
musicforlife
,
sphinx
,
dx93
,
eruroraito7
,
minx
,
jwolf
,
opthomas
,
roy001
,
smartcrush
,
chester
,
milo42
,
binou87
,
odv78
,
squall0280
,
xell
,
link80
,
x1x2
,
heracles
,
fifine
,
olimar59
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
amario
,
trez
,
shadow6666
,
hijikatamayora13
,
bliss02
,
shiranui
,
gaymer40
,
doflamingod
,
princedupersil01
,
geugeuz
,
fortep
,
momotaros
,
leblogdeshacka
,
kenpokan
,
shanks
,
mugimando
,
raeglin
,
yka
,
kingkong13
,
netero
,
kurosama
,
shockadelica
,
supasaiyajin
,
gaeon
,
oloman334
,
nobleswan
,
regis77
,
neckbreaker71
,
referencementmontpellier
,
oss137
,
torotoro59
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
roivas
,
raph64
,
icebergbrulant
,
xxxxxx0
,
sorasaiku
,
niveforever
,
biboys
,
awamy02
,
tynokarts
,
gareauxloups
,
boyd
,
mtkaragorn
,
djayce
,
receiversms
,
spaaz
,
salocin
,
smokeboom
,
giusnake
,
2077
,
stevewonders
,
floflo
,
aros
,
hyoga57
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
chiotgamer
,
gizmo2142
,
iglooo
,
lt93
,
rulian
,
plistter
,
guigui59
,
spakk111
,
nindo64
,
randyofmana
,
rebellion
,
svr
,
kevisiano
,
ropstar
,
dedad
,
51love
,
yanssou
,
pimoody
,
powerplex
,
tuni
,
suzukube
,
jamrock
,
kisukesan
,
tripy73
,
colibrie
,
esets
,
almightybhunivelze
,
shinz0
,
toastinambour
,
skk
,
gankutsuou
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
5845
visites since opening :
9690900
nicolasgourry
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
[Evenement] Indie World / 07.08.202
Une semaine après, le Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase
Voici :
Découvrez un nouvel Indie World d'environ 15 minutes dédié aux jeux indé à venir sur Nintendo Switch 2 et Nintendo Switch !
Jeudi 7 Aout 2025 / 15H00
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6WJ1uh9CRo0
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
kevinmccallisterrr
,
iglooo
posted the 08/05/2025 at 01:07 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
13
)
giru
posted
the 08/05/2025 at 01:08 PM
J'aime le fait qu'ils vont nous faire toutes les formes de Direct qu'ils ont dans leur catalogue sauf celle que tout le monde attend : un Direct général sur les jeux first party
kevisiano
posted
the 08/05/2025 at 01:10 PM
Beaucoup de portage sur la Switch 2 j'imagine...
micheljackson
posted
the 08/05/2025 at 01:10 PM
"il va y avoir silksong c'est sûr
"
tripy73
posted
the 08/05/2025 at 01:12 PM
giru
: c'est ça
Bon après du coup une fois qu'ils auront épuisé tous les autres formats, on pourra enfin espérer avoir une ND général, la question reste de savoir quand
cyr
posted
the 08/05/2025 at 01:14 PM
tripy73
septembref? A moins que c'est un direct spécial metroid prime 4...
tripy73
posted
the 08/05/2025 at 01:16 PM
cyr
: oui c'est le plus probable, même je pense aussi qu'on aura un ND dédié à MP4, reste à savoir s'il sera avant ou après.
ouroboros4
posted
the 08/05/2025 at 01:18 PM
natedrake
posted
the 08/05/2025 at 01:21 PM
Logiquement, le prochain sera un Direct Nintendo en septembre.
wickette
posted
the 08/05/2025 at 01:55 PM
cyr
Nintendo en temps normal a quasi toujours un direct general en septembre.
iglooo
posted
the 08/05/2025 at 02:04 PM
Le seul N-Direct qui m'intéresse réellement (du moins où y'a des attentes)
Liste de
believe
:
-
Primal Planet
(date)
-
La vie éternelle de Goldma
[dans le cœur des français?]
-
Tactical Breach Wizards
- Adaptation de
The Alters
-
Blue Prince
Entre autres dingueries.
+
Shadow-drop
de
Threads of Time
+
One More Thing
:
Invisible Inc. 2
nigel
posted
the 08/05/2025 at 02:04 PM
tripy73
la question reste de savoir quand
C'est pas une très grande question. Presque tout les ans Nintendo fait un direct en Septembre autour du Tokyo Game Show.
Je comprends même pas pourquoi y a encore des surpris que les direct de juillet sont des petits N Direct. C'est comme ça presque tout les ans.
altendorf
posted
the 08/05/2025 at 02:07 PM
Le fameux Direct de l’été
newtechnix
posted
the 08/05/2025 at 02:13 PM
J'imagine qu'ils vont surement présenté un jeu de camping AAA
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Nintendo en temps normal a quasi toujours un direct general en septembre.
Liste de believe:
- Primal Planet (date)
- La vie éternelle de Goldma [dans le cœur des français?]
- Tactical Breach Wizards
- Adaptation de The Alters
- Blue Prince
Entre autres dingueries.
+ Shadow-drop de Threads of Time
+ One More Thing: Invisible Inc. 2
C'est pas une très grande question. Presque tout les ans Nintendo fait un direct en Septembre autour du Tokyo Game Show.
Je comprends même pas pourquoi y a encore des surpris que les direct de juillet sont des petits N Direct. C'est comme ça presque tout les ans.