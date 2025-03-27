profile
Pour moi la meilleur annonce du Nintendo Direct : Rhytme Paradise G


Du Nintendo tout craché, Gameplay et coté bon enfant avant tout, bref du fun en barre.
Une des meilleurs licence qui existent dans le domaine du "jeux de rythme".

Par contre 2026, ils ont un peu abusé, mais bon, je pense qu'ils ont planning de la Switch et de la Switch 2 a gérer, donc ça peut se comprendre dans un sens, mais bon quand même.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DilRPHq0TgU
    comments (5)
    fan2jeux posted the 03/27/2025 at 09:41 PM
    2026.....
    newtechnix posted the 03/27/2025 at 09:48 PM
    fan2jeux ouais abusé je trouve...c'est impossible de croire cela
    coconutsu posted the 03/27/2025 at 10:05 PM
    Bah pour le coup je préfère le remastered de Devil Summoner.
    tripy73 posted the 03/27/2025 at 10:11 PM
    fan2jeux newtechnix : comme pour Tomodashi Life, je pense que c'est un moyen d'indiquer que la console recevra encore des jeux l'année prochaine, afin de rassurer les potentiels acheteurs de la Switch première du nom, sinon je pense qu'ils auraient pu l'annoncer peu de temps avant leur sortie.
    raioh posted the 03/27/2025 at 10:11 PM
    Je trouve ça vraiment à chier, mais bon.
