« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
Nintendo
Nintendo
http://www.nintendo.fr
http://www.nintendo.fr
nicolasgourry
articles : 5552
5552
visites since opening : 9117011
9117011
nicolasgourry
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
Pour moi la meilleur annonce du Nintendo Direct : Rhytme Paradise G
Du Nintendo tout craché, Gameplay et coté bon enfant avant tout, bref du fun en barre.
Une des meilleurs licence qui existent dans le domaine du "jeux de rythme".
Par contre 2026, ils ont un peu abusé, mais bon, je pense qu'ils ont planning de la Switch et de la Switch 2 a gérer, donc ça peut se comprendre dans un sens, mais bon quand même.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DilRPHq0TgU
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
escobar
,
kisukesan
,
narustorm
,
tripy73
posted the 03/27/2025 at 09:30 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
5
)
fan2jeux
posted
the 03/27/2025 at 09:41 PM
2026.....
newtechnix
posted
the 03/27/2025 at 09:48 PM
fan2jeux
ouais abusé je trouve...c'est impossible de croire cela
coconutsu
posted
the 03/27/2025 at 10:05 PM
Bah pour le coup je préfère le remastered de Devil Summoner.
tripy73
posted
the 03/27/2025 at 10:11 PM
fan2jeux
newtechnix
: comme pour Tomodashi Life, je pense que c'est un moyen d'indiquer que la console recevra encore des jeux l'année prochaine, afin de rassurer les potentiels acheteurs de la Switch première du nom, sinon je pense qu'ils auraient pu l'annoncer peu de temps avant leur sortie.
raioh
posted
the 03/27/2025 at 10:11 PM
Je trouve ça vraiment à chier, mais bon.
