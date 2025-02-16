profile
Switch, j'étais un peu inquiet pour 2025...
...mais c'est pas si mal, pour le premier semestre.

Nous avons eu déjà depuis le début d'année
Ys Memoire : The Oath in Felghana (Multi)
Ender magnolia : Bloom in the Mist (Multi/indé)
Turbo Overkill (Multi/indé)
Undying (Multi/indé)
Tales of Graces f Remastered (Multi)
Blade Chimera (PC/Switch/Indé)
Tails of Iron 2 : Whiskers of Winter (Multi/indé)
Citizen Sleeper 2 : Starward Vector (Multi/Indé)
Momodora : Moonlit Farewell (Multi/indé)
Sid Meier's Civilization VII (Multi)
The Legend of Heroes : Trails through Daybreak II (Multi)
Ultros (Multi/indé)

Nous avons encore
Suikoden I&II HD Remaster (Multi) / 6 Mars
Xenoblade Chronicles X : Definitive Edition (Switch) / 20 Mars
Star Overdrive (PC/Switch) / 10 Avril
Mandragora : Whispers of the Witch Tree (Multi/indé) / 17 Avril
Rusty Rabbit (Multi/indé) / 17 Avril
LUNAR Remastered Collection (Multi) / 18 Avril
Capcom Fighting Collection 2 (Multi) / 16 Mai
Mobile Suit Gundam SEED: Battle Destiny Remastered (PC/Switch) / 22 Mai
Onimusha 2 : Samurai’s Destiny (Multi) / 23 Mai
Fuga : Melodies of Steel 3 (Multi) / 29 Mai
Rune Factory : Guardians of Azuma (PC/Switch) / 30 Mai
SHINOBI : Art of Vengeance (Multi) / 29 Aout
Ninja Gaiden : Ragebound (Multi) / Été 2025
Neon Inferno (Multi/indé) / Q3 2025
Night striker gear (PC/Switch) / 2025
SOMA / Amnesia : Rebirth et Amnesia : The Bunker (Multi/indé) / 2025

Metroid Prime 4 : Beyond (Switch) / 2025
Professor Layton and the New World of Steam (Switch) / 2025
Pokemon Legends : Z-A (Switch) / 2025
Darwin’s Paradox (Multi/indé) : 2025
+
Une possible sortie en Occident : Ys Memoire : Memories of Celceta


Et tous peuvent tourner sans soucis, par contre, c'est plus pour le second semestre que nous verrons le soutient des tiers ou pas, même si du coté des "indés" ça devrait encore le faire.
    posted the 02/16/2025 at 11:00 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    zoske posted the 02/16/2025 at 11:06 AM
    Top vu qu'ils continuent à travailler aussi sur des fork de Yuzu
    choupiloutre posted the 02/16/2025 at 11:07 AM
    C est pas génial non plus .
    Disons que je suis loin de frétiller du goujon quand je vois cette liste .
    Bon en même temps la concurrence fais guère mieux ..

    Année de transition chez big n.
    Ca se ressent ,après coup de bol ,il me reste une tonne de vieux jeux à faire .je pourrais attendre la switch 2 en mode pépère
    drybowser posted the 02/16/2025 at 11:34 AM
    La Switch devrait être enterrée depuis 2 ans arrêtez de demander des jeux bordel !
    Metroid prime 4, xeno x, Layton, pokemon , mais quel putain de gâchis ça devrait être dur Switch 2
