...mais c'est pas si mal, pour le premier semestre.



Nous avons eu déjà depuis le début d'année

Ys Memoire : The Oath in Felghana (Multi)

Ender magnolia : Bloom in the Mist (Multi/indé)

Turbo Overkill (Multi/indé)

Undying (Multi/indé)

Tales of Graces f Remastered (Multi)

Blade Chimera (PC/Switch/Indé)

Tails of Iron 2 : Whiskers of Winter (Multi/indé)

Citizen Sleeper 2 : Starward Vector (Multi/Indé)

Momodora : Moonlit Farewell (Multi/indé)

Sid Meier's Civilization VII (Multi)

The Legend of Heroes : Trails through Daybreak II (Multi)

Ultros (Multi/indé)



Nous avons encore

Suikoden I&II HD Remaster (Multi) / 6 Mars

Xenoblade Chronicles X : Definitive Edition (Switch) / 20 Mars

Star Overdrive (PC/Switch) / 10 Avril

Mandragora : Whispers of the Witch Tree (Multi/indé) / 17 Avril

Rusty Rabbit (Multi/indé) / 17 Avril

LUNAR Remastered Collection (Multi) / 18 Avril

Capcom Fighting Collection 2 (Multi) / 16 Mai

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED: Battle Destiny Remastered (PC/Switch) / 22 Mai

Onimusha 2 : Samurai’s Destiny (Multi) / 23 Mai

Fuga : Melodies of Steel 3 (Multi) / 29 Mai

Rune Factory : Guardians of Azuma (PC/Switch) / 30 Mai

SHINOBI : Art of Vengeance (Multi) / 29 Aout

Ninja Gaiden : Ragebound (Multi) / Été 2025

Neon Inferno (Multi/indé) / Q3 2025

Night striker gear (PC/Switch) / 2025

SOMA / Amnesia : Rebirth et Amnesia : The Bunker (Multi/indé) / 2025



Metroid Prime 4 : Beyond (Switch) / 2025

Professor Layton and the New World of Steam (Switch) / 2025

Pokemon Legends : Z-A (Switch) / 2025

Darwin’s Paradox (Multi/indé) : 2025

Une possible sortie en Occident : Ys Memoire : Memories of Celceta





Et tous peuvent tourner sans soucis, par contre, c'est plus pour le second semestre que nous verrons le soutient des tiers ou pas, même si du coté des "indés" ça devrait encore le faire.